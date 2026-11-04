Chiefs Could Swing for Texans’ Former First-Round Pick to Fix Glaring Issues

The Houston Texans are 2-5. They opened their 25th season with Super Bowl hopes but lost their first four games.

The defense has slipped. Houston allowed 17.4 points per game last season, second in the NFL. This season, it allows 24.3, which ranks 19th.

The Texans led the NFL in yards allowed last season at 277.2 per game. They now rank 18th at 342 per game.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are 5-2. They are managing quite well, but a certain Texans player could add to their performance

Chiefs to Pursue Texans’ Former First-Round Pick

Kansas City could trade for Jadeveon Clowney in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

They need help rushing the passer. The Chiefs pressured Denver quarterback Bo Nix on 2 of 34 dropbacks in Week 8. That equals a 6% pressure rate in a 28-24 loss.

No NFL team had posted a lower rate in a game since Week 5 of 2024.

They also want a receiver. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Chiefs appear poised to add one because of injuries to receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton.

Clowney fits as a trade chip for a 2-5 team. His one-year deal expires after this season, so Houston would give up no long-term asset.

The Texans also have depth at defensive end. Clowney supplements stars Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Clowney, 33, agreed to a one-year contract with Houston on Aug. 2. It is worth $5.5 million, with incentives that can raise it to $8 million.

The Texans drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014. He spent his first five seasons in Houston.

How Realistic Is a Deal?

A deal is plausible on price. Houston’s stance and Kansas City’s cap are the bigger hurdles.

Houston has not committed to selling. General manager Nick Caserio said Oct. 26 that the Texans plan no significant personnel changes. They also gain little financially.

Clowney has drawn other suitors before. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 1 that Clowney has generated some interest, but no team was mentioned.

Kansas City faces its own limits. The Chiefs had roughly $3 million in cap space at their Week 5 bye. That figure is dated. Clowney’s base salary is $2.5 million. The Chiefs would owe the prorated remainder.

Clowney is a rotational rusher, so the Chiefs would be buying depth rather than a star.