Texans Face Cold Reality Amid ‘Fire Sale’ Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Texans have an ideal target in trade candidate and Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. But there is little hope of acquiring the Indianapolis Colts star.

That is even amid what many are calling a “fire sale” as the deadline approaches.

“I once interviewed Chris Ballard for a story I was writing on Nick Caserio — it was on the record — and I’m paraphrasing, but he basically said he’d never trade a player to the Texans,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X on October 27.

“I don’t know if Ed Dodds shares the same sentiment, but I’m not expecting the Colts to agree to a trade with the Texans.”

It would be more surprising for an AFC South rival to trade with the Texans than not.

Landing Taylor would come at a premium. Still, not having a realistic shot at acquiring Taylor is unfortunate for the Texans. He is a two-time rushing touchdowns leader and one-time rushing yards champion. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro in 2021.

The two teams have completed one trade with one another. It was in 2003. The Texans traded a fifth-round pick (Robert Mathis) for a fourth-rounder (Glenn Earl) in 2004.

Taylor would be a good fit for the Texans, but is not the only option.

Texans Among ‘Best’ Fits for Super Bowl Champion as Jonathan Taylor Trade Unlikely

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter noted running back among the Texans’ “biggest needs” while updating the draft order after seven weeks. The Texans would pick seventh if the season ended and the draft were held today.

“Houston could use speed at the running back position with injured trade acquisition David Montgomery averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry,” Rueter wrote on October 26.

If not Taylor, the Texans could still pursue a back that fits the bill in Saquon Barkley.

“Just how desperate is Houston to keep trying to claw its way back from an early-season hole?” USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on October 26, ranking the Texans as the second-best landing spot for the Philadelphia Eagles Star. “If Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans are committed to rescuing a 2-5 group, the run game would be a good place to start.

“Barkley could only do so much to cover for a front that still hasn’t found its footing, but he could at least provide a threat and open things up more for Stroud and the passing attack. The cost, however, might be prohibitive to a team that is already short on draft capital after giving up its second-rounder in the Harrison deal. And Caserio seemed to dispel any notion that a further shake-up could be coming.”

Barkley has not looked like the same back that he was during the Super Bowl run with the Eagles. That was just two years ago in 2024. He would still be an upgrade over what the Texans currently have in Montgomery and Woody Marks.

Texans’ Best Move Could Be to Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

The finances are indeed a potential hurdle, but the salary cap is only as real as ownership can afford. A deal for Barkley would likely be less costly than a trade for Taylor, especially for the Texans.

But he is older and did not look fully healthy in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

At the same time, given their current situation, it might be best if the Texans hold off on mortgaging any more of their future. They will need to make changes this offseason.