Houston Texans Running Back David Montgomery Gets Good News

The Houston Texans are still searching for their first win on the field, but running back David Montgomery got a personal victory against the league.

“#Texans running back David Montgomery’s $11,491 fine overturned for unauthorized logo on custom Goyard bag inspired cleats worn in #Bills game he scored three touchdowns in season opener, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 6.

#Texans running back David Montgomery's $11,491 fine overturned for unauthorized logo on custom Goyard bag inspired cleats worn in #Bills game he scored three touchdowns in season opener, per a league source @KPRC2 https://t.co/SWZ2d0xPKv pic.twitter.com/6kZcro3ScM — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 7, 2026

Wilson also pointed back to his initial reporting on the matter.

Montgomery was one of four Texans players fined following Week 1, along with Azeez Al-Shaair, Mario Edwards Jr., and Trent Brown.

Al-Shaair ($11,492) and Brown ($5,971) were also docked for violations of the NFL’s uniform code. Notably, players are afforded an opportunity before the game to change whatever item would cause the violation.

That the NFL levied the fines suggests they chose to wear them anyway or were not warned.

At any rate, this is good news for Montgomery, whose arrival to the Texans has not had the intended impact just yet.

Texans Need More From David Montgomery, RB Room

Montgomery is tracking to finish his first season with the Texans with a career-low in rushing yards per attempt. The Texans rank 27th in rushing attempts and 30th in rushing yards. It is not all on the former Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions ball-carrier.

“10 carries — 6 against penetration into the backfield [in Week 4],” Football Guys’ Matt Waldman posted on X on October 5, including a clip of said struggle.

“Montgomery is fine, his OL is not.”

The Texans overhauled their offensive line this offseason, too. That puts the spotlight on the organization more than any individual part. Their plan has not worked so far. It has already led to rumors that Montgomery could see Woody Marks take on even more work.

That is not to say Montgomery will be rendered a reserve or benchwarmer. But his billing as a three-down option is firmly in jeopardy following a slow start.