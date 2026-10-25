Texans Add Fan-Favorite Wide Receiver, Two Other Players for Giants Game

The Houston Texans will officially have Tank Dell on the field in Week 7 against the New York Giants. They announced on X on October 24, “We have activated Tank Dell to the active roster and made other roster moves.”

673 days will have since he last took the field in an NFL game of any kind as of Sunday.

Dell was officially listed as “questionable” on the final injury report. He has shed that label and will look to contribute for the Texans. That is, as much as they are willing to allow on Sunday.

“#Texans WR Tank Dell has been removed from the injury report and is no longer considered questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the New York Giants,” the Texans’ public relations team announced in a post on X on October 24.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X earlier in the day that the Texans would “officially activate Tank Dell today from injured reserve-designated for return in advance of Sunday game vs. #Giants and he is slated for limited role of snaps as he completes emotional comeback from major knee injury.”

As big as the news on Dell is, the Texans’ other moves also have significant implications.

Texans Run Out Clock on Two Players Amid Tank Dell Decision

In addition to activating Dell, the Texans also announced that they elevated cornerback Bryce Hall and linebacker Kenneth Murray from their practice squad to the game-day roster.

This is the final elevation for both players after two previous call-ups.

The Texans must sign (technically, re-sign) them to the 53-man roster to use them in another game this season. They could find different options. The fact that both players continue to warrant elevations could be informative about what direction the Texans will go.

At any rate, there will be plenty of attention on Dell. Anticipation about how much he will see the field is high. The Texans have revamped its wide receiver room since his last outing.