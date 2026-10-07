Houston Texans Announce Tank Dell News Before Tennessee Titans Game

The Houston Texans are getting a boost in the form of Tank Dell and two other players.

“WR Tank Dell, DT Kayden McDonald and T Braden Smith have returned to practice,” the Texans announced in a post on X on October 7.

“The Texans will have to make a decision on Tank Dell in 21 days which would be the Wednesday of their bye week,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla said in a post on X on October 7 in reaction to the news.

“Braden Smith & Kayden McDonald as well, but would expect them back sooner than that with less extreme injury concerns.”

Dell has been sidelined since Week 16 of the 2024 season.

This news–on all three players–comes in the wake of comments from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans regarding their respective statuses. That update came during his final media session of Week 4.

“This week, we expect to open the window for Tank Dell, for Braden Smith, and for Kayden McDonald,” Ryans told reporters on October 5.

Texans Send Message on Rookie Amid Tank Dell News

Dell’s knee injury included multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap, and it is the second significant lower body injury the Texans receiver has had during his NFL career. McDonald is dealing with an ankle injury.

He landed on IR ahead of the regular-season opener. The Texans are happy to have the 6-foot-3, 326-pound defensive lineman back available to help their group.

“Rook back in action!” the Texans posted on X on October 7, including a clip of him at practice.

The Texans traded up with the Las Vegas Raiders to select McDonald in the second round of the 2026 draft. Their run defense remains stout, but McDonald could help occupy blockers to help free up pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans’ real issue is on the back end. While scheme can help, getting even greater impact from the front will do wonders for them as well.

Smith’s return is good news, though his role is not.

Signed with the expectation that he would take over at right tackle, he has instead fallen way behind Trent Brown, who won the job out of training camp. Injuries have played a part, but he was not performing well enough before landing on IR with a foot injury.

Texans Get More Bad News at Linebacker

The Texans can celebrate the returns of Dell, McDonald, and Smith. Unfortunately, they are also dealing with a new concern at an already beleaguered position.

“#Texans linebacker corps still dealing with injuries this week: Azeez Al-Shaair (groin strain), and Kenneth Murray Jr. (concussion vs. #Cowboys),” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on October 7. “Jake Hansen (12 tackles last week), Wade Woodaz prep for #Titans in their absence.”

Murray was brought in to help fill out the Texans’ depth. He was elevated into a starting role after Al-Shaair suffered his injury. Now, he joins a list that also includes intended starters E.J. Speed and Henry To’oTo’o.

The Titans enter this matchup winless, giving yet another reason for optimism for the Texans.