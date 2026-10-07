Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Pulls Plug Amid Hot Seat Speculation

For the second straight season, and one week later than the first time, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has made a major coaching decision.

Ryans is taking over play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

“It all starts with me. If there’s a lack in communication, I look at myself first. So, it starts with me and making sure I’m a better communicator. So, just to help spark things more, gonna take over the play-calling for the defense, and I’m gonna make sure that communication is right. If our guys are saying communication is not right, then that–ultimately, it falls on me. So, it’s on me to get it fixed,” Ryans told reporters on October 7.

“No slight against Coach Burke. He’s done an outstanding job. Just want to make sure I can streamline communication in the best way possible so that isn’t the theme when I stand up here the next time I see you guys, talking about communication.”

Ryans said that he was “just looking for something to change right now. We haven’t done great the first four games defensively, when it’s been on guys to close the game out.

“It’s just, man, can we spark a little change?”

Ryans notably handed play-calling duties off to Burke in 2025 following an 0-3 start to the season. They went on to defeat the Tennessee Titans in a 27-0 shutout. With the Titans on deck in Week 5, the timing of this change is noteworthy, even after Ryans hinted at the possibility.

DeMeco Ryans Gets Honest After Taking Over as Texans Defensive Play-Caller

Ryans insisted that Burke has “done a good job” and that they are “not overhauling the defense, just trying to spark some change.”

The decision was not an easy one, though Ryans is eager to set the Texans right.

“Hey, it’s the job. It’s always a chess match. And so, I’m excited to see if I can help our team. That’s what I’m most excited about. It’s not about me at all. It’s about our team, and how can I best help the players? That’s the reason why I’m doing this. Has nothing to do with me,” Ryans said before admitting to the difficulty of the decision.

“As a head coach, have a lot of tough decisions I have to make, and it’s always that–my decisions are not always a popular opinion, and I’m not in this role to please a lot of people’s opinion, right?”

Ryans asserted, “I have to do what’s best for this team, and make sure I’m leading in that way. And unfortunately, everybody isn’t happy when you make changes, when you make decisions from my chair. Everybody isn’t happy, and that’s okay, because I know everything that I try to do and try to do is for the men in that locker room, to give those guys as best chance possible to go out and win our first football game.”

DeMeco Ryans Lands on Coaching Hot Seat Watchlist

Ryans’ remarks and decision come on the heels of a new article from USA Today listing him as one of nine head coaches who could be fired during or after this season. That is, if the Texans fail to turn it around.

“EVP/GM Nick Caserio – and his bosses – could wind up having to ask tough questions in a few months,” USA Today’s Nate Davis wrote on October 7.

Those questions could say as much about Caserio as they do Stroud.

“Why did a team built to win now lose?” Davis began. “Why has a seemingly elite defense been so bad, surrendering an average of 30 points so far at home? And why did QB C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, seemingly peak that year and how complicit is Ryans in his stunted development? A loss to the Titans on Sunday will set off any remaining alarm bells that aren’t already blaring.”

Ryans’ track record likely warrants allowing him to see the season through, but all bets could be off once the Texans’ campaign comes to an end.