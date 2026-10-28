Texans Add 1,300-Yard Running Back, Lose Second-Year Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans announced that they have added Emari Demercado.

“The Houston Texans have claimed the following player off waivers,” the Texans said in an official announcement via the team website on October 28, naming Demercado as the lone addition on the day.

Demercado is a former undrafted free agent who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans claimed him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Demercado joins the Texans with 15 yards on five carries in two games this season. For his career, Demercado has a 131-834-3 line as a runner, with another 324 yards and 1 TD on 50 receptions out of the backfield. With his returns, he has over 1,300 yards.

“Demercado is a well-built runner who plays with good balance through contact. He has the ability to finish with forward lean,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft. “His vision and operation time are just average, which limits his ability to rip off chunk runs, but he does a nice job of getting what is there. His kick-return experience and third-down potential could give him a slight advantage if he goes head-to-head for the RB4 spot on a roster.”

The Texans have been banged up at running back, with David Montgomery sidelined due to a groin injury, and British Brooks and Noah Whittington both on injured reserve.

Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale were the Texans’ only backs in Week 7.

They worked out UDFA Josh Pitsenberger, who was previously with the team, but went with Demercado’s experience instead, at least for now. Demercado joins fellow former Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn on the Texans’ practice squad.

Because the Texans claimed him off waivers, he joins their 53-man roster. The Texans had space due to an unfortunate reason.

Texans Announce Bad News on Jaylin Noel Amid Emari Demercado Claim

Unfortunately for the Texans, Demercado’s arrival coincides with the loss of second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel. The team announced that Noel has been “placed … on the Reserve/Injured list” due to a turf toe injury.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander, the injury will end Noel’s season.

“Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel is expected to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery on his toe, a person with knowledge of the injury told the Chronicle,” Alexander wrote on October 28, adding that “The injury is a major blow, not only for the Texans, but also for Noel, who was having a breakout year. He was leading the team with 331 receiving yards. He has 19 catches, two receiving touchdowns and served as the team’s primary return man.”

Noel joins fellow 2025 draft pick and former college teammate Jayden Higgins on season-ending IR for the Texans.

Higgins tore his ACL during the summer. The Texans acquired Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr. via trade to help replace Higgins. Time will tell if they make another move to replace Noel. Tank Dell is back in the mix at receiver, and Demercado is on the roster now.

This season has not gone as the Texans had hoped, and Noel’s injury is just another example.

Demercado’s addition during the bye week should allow him to get up to speed on the playbook a little bit more than a game-week addition. It also welcomes speculation about Montgomery.