Rival Ruins Houston Texans’ Plan for 6-Foot-3 Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans had a plan for Jared Wayne, but an AFC East rival foiled it.

“Dolphins waived wide receiver Ryan Miller and claimed wide receiver Jared Wayne off waivers from Houston,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on October 13.

Wayne is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound former undrafted free agent, who finally broke through to the Texans’ 53-man roster this season. He caught four passes for 65 yards this season and has a 6-85-0 line for his career.

“Wayne has good size and ball skills. It’s easy to see his toughness when tasked with making the contested catch,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft. “The biggest challenge for him at the next level could be beating NFL press-man defenders who can slow his release and hound him around the field. He’s not a sudden separator over the first two levels. He will have to use his ball skills and body positioning on a regular basis to win. Wayne is a good football player, but he must become a more effective route-runner.”

Texans Lose Jared Wayne to Dolphins

The loss of Wayne leaves the Texans with plenty of options at wide receiver. Nico Collins is a two-time Pro Bowler, they acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kayshon Boutte in trades, and 2023 third-rounder Tank Dell could rejoin Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson behind them.

It was not what the Texans had in mind, though, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

“#Texans releasing wide receiver Jared Wayne, per a league source, after trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. If he clears waivers, expected to join practice squad,” Wilson reported on Monday.

The Dolphins, whose offensive coordinator is former Texans OC Bobby Slowik, beat the clock to poach Wayne from the Texans. Had they waited until he cleared waivers, the decision would have been Wayne’s to make.

That would have been true even if the Dolphins tried to sign him off the Texans practice squad.