Rival Executive Does Not Mince Words About C.J. Stroud as Texans Face Hurdle

In his fourth NFL season, C.J. Stroud has been one of the few bright spots for the 2-5 Houston Texans. Still, they face a looming potential impasse on the highly anticipated contract talks with the 2023 Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

According to ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, an unnamed AFC executive believes Stroud is “making himself a lot of money,”

“New tax bracket,” the exec said, per Bien-Aime on November 3. “If he keeps playing like this and they somehow get in the playoffs and make a run, there’s no reason why he can’t be somewhere close to the highest paid.”

That amount could approach $70 million annually. It will certainly exceed the roughly $55 million that was previously reported as having been offered by the Texans.

Stroud, respectfully, was “good” without a better offer, per Bien-Aime, which should come.

“The expectation is the Texans and Stroud will agree to a contract extension in the offseason, barring a massive unforeseen downturn in his play, according to a team source,” Bien-Aime wrote. “The Texans’ owners, Cal and Hannah McNair, love Stroud and don’t mind paying the potential new market value, according to a team source.”

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“C.J,’s done a great job of leading the offense,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on “Texans Radio” on November 3. “They’re moving the ball, they’re scoring points. They’re doing a really good job.”

This all matters after Stroud bet on himself coming into the 2026 season amid the Texans’ initial contract offer.

That was after Stroud’s camp countered with an number below the top for QBs.

Some may view that as a given, seeing as how Stroud was coming off a poor postseason. But Bien-Aime said it was also because the former No. 2 overall pick wanted the Texans to remain flexible with the roster around him.

The stage has been set for some of the most attention-grabbing negotiations in recent memory during the 2027 offseason.

Texans Face Big Money Questions Amid C.J. Stroud Report

Bien-Aime also noted that his sources indicated an “impasse” between Stroud’s and the Texans would be unsurprising.

The QB’s agent David Mulugheta–who also represents defensive backs Caleb Bullock, Derek Stingley Jr., and Reed Blankenship, as well as former Houston QB1 Deshaun Watson–could “play hardball.” That has been a pattern with his clients recently.

The salary cap also looms as a “potential twist,” per Bien-Aime, and not just because of Stroud.

“My biggest question for the Texans moving forward is can they build around and win games with C.J. Stroud & Will Anderson Jr. making over 100M+ annually in the near future,” ESPN 97.5’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X in October.

“Houston has to be able to get productive from their draft picks and likely quicker than they have so far.”

Barzilla added the current cap allocation disparity in the trenches, “likely isn’t … sustainable.”

“They’re $41.52 million over the cap in 2027, with more money committed than every team but the Ravens, per Over The Cap,” Bien-Aime wrote. “Stroud has a cap hit of $25.9 million in 2027, and an extension usually lowers the cap hit. But Houston will have to trade players or restructure contracts with high cap hits to lower his number while pushing the money into future years. For a franchise quarterback, though, franchises will do just about anything.”

The Texans entered the 2026 offseason facing similar salary cap constraints, albeit to a lesser extent. Soon, though, Stroud and his contract will loom over the Texans one way or another.