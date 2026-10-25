NFL Could Step In With Punishment Over Houston Texans Game

The Houston Texans’ showdown against the New York Giants could draw the NFL’s attention, starting with running back Cam Skattebo. Officials flagged Skattebo during the first quarter of the contest for an infraction that is fineable.

It happened during the first quarter on a rushing attempt on first-and-10 from the Giants 23-yard line. Skattebo lowered his helmet as he bowled over Texans safety M.J. Stewart.

Stewart got banged up on the play but returned to the contest.

“A bunch of fines so far this season for ball carriers lowering their helmet, though we haven’t seen it flagged,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X on October 25. “#Giants RB Cam Skattebo hit with a 15-yard penalty for use of the helmet there.”

The reactions to the play included strong comments from Skattebo, who Stoots & Locker host Landry Locker noted, “screamed” to officials, “It’s football”

Locker called it a “wild call, honestly.”

Clutch Points’ Erik Slater called it “one of the more ridiculous calls” that he has seen, while Giants head coach John Harbaugh also had some choice words for the officials in defense of Skattebo.

Nevertheless, the second-year running back now faces the possibility of receiving a hefty fine as a result of his actions.

Impermissible use of the helmet can incur fines up to $23,882 for first offenses, per the NFL.

Fines can reach $47,762 for subsequent offenses, which this would be for Skatebo. The NFL fined him $7,073 for the same infraction after Week 3. The penalty also gives Skattebo one strike toward an automatic one-game suspension.

“Great job by the officials – got to stop offensive players from lowering their helmet as a weapon,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler posted on X. “Good call. Of course it was Skattebo.”

Skattebo has built a persona that highlights a head-first approach.

NFL Crackdown Could Lead to Fine for Giants’ Cam Skattebo After Texans Game

That is, of course, assuming the NFL sticks with the ruling and implements a fine. Neither is guaranteed.

There is a strong track record this season, though.

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills running back James Cook $21,167 for illegal use of the helmet in Week 5. Before that, the league fined another RB, Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, $23,027 for it after Week 1.

Current Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, received a $7,222 fine during the preseason.

Texans Player Could Joins Giants’ Cam Skattebo on NFL Fine List

Skattebo’s infraction was the only fineable offense called on the day until the Giants’ final possession before halftime in an unfortunate development for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.

Officials flagged Texans cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram for a late hit during the kickoff after Marvin Harrison Jr.’s first touchdown with Houston. Late hits can incur fines as high as $11,941 for first-time offenses and up to $17,911 for second offenses.

The NFL levies fines at its discretion, so it is possible the amount varies if one comes at all.