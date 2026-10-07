Texans Sign ‘Dual-Threat’ Quarterback in Roster Shake-Up

The Houston Texans have once again filled the void at quarterback, this time in a reunion with Mark Gronowski.

“#Texans roster moves,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler reported on X on October 7.

QB Mark Gronowski signed to active roster

CB Jaden Davis, LB Chad Muma, RB Deuce Vaughn signed to practice squad

News of Davis, Muma, and Vaughn signing with the Texans’ practice squad first circulated on Tuesday. The team held off on announcing the moves, though, apparently as they worked through the final details regarding Gronowski.

Gronowski was with the Texans earlier this season, signing on to replace the ineffective Brett Rypien, who was brought in to replace the injured Graham Mertz.

As long as C.J. Stroud is healthy, the move is largely inconsequential outside of practice.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted Gronowski’s “dual-threat” skill set before the draft. That can be invaluable for a backup to not be overly reliant on his supporting cast and system to make something happen, which has not gone well for Stroud this season.

Texans Reunite With Mark Gronowski

Stroud has missed three games in two of his previous three seasons, though. Moreover, an emergency QB is always two hits away from being inserted into the action on game days.

That makes it a more important decision than it may otherwise seem.

“Gronowski is responsible with the ball, almost to a fault. He has average to slightly below average arm strength for the NFL level, and doesn’t test defenses with tight windows,” Football Guys’ Mike Kashuba wrote in his pre-draft profile in January.

“One of the best athletes on the field at the FCS level, and that got him into some bad habits of trying to extend plays with his legs that he didn’t get away with at Iowa. That’s not to say he can’t be a weapon on the ground, just that he stayed back there too long and took too many sacks. He is a powerful rusher with surprising wiggle for a bigger player and can be part of an effective read-option offense.”

Nevertheless, head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans needed to fill that void, and Gronowski’s previous experience–albeit brief–likely went a long way in the final decision.

Texans Expected to Get Former Starter Back

Gronowski’s return leaves one spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster open, and the expectation is that it goes to veteran safety M.J. Stewart.

“#Texans expected to get reinforcements at safety this week from veteran M.J. Stewart, a former #Buccaneers second-round pick who has recorded 237 career tackles, two interceptions, nine tackles for losses, one sack, 15 passes defensed,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 6. “Has made full recovery from torn quadriceps. Last year: nine games, four starts, 25 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble. Stewart could help this secondary.

Stewart, 31, has started five of the 49 games that he has played in for the Texans since the start of the 2022 season. He has mostly been a backup in his career, but there are calls for him to replace Super Bowl champion Reed Blankenship in the starting lineup.

That would indeed be a drastic change and damning for the 2026 free agent signing.

Texans Get RB News

While the Texans’ roster gets Gronowski back and is expecting Stewart, they got news about another player they previously rostered: 2022 fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce.

“The Eagles are elevating RB Dameon Pierce to the 53-man roster, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on October 7. “RB help needed due to injuries to Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby.”

Pierce impressed with the Eagles during the preseason.

The Texans also got an update on another running back, this one a player who they had shown interest in.

“#Browns signed Jaret Patterson to the practice squad,” Wilson reported on X on October 7 about the former Los Angeles Chargers undrafted free agent find and, more recently, Minnesota Vikings reserve. “He recently worked out for #Texans.”