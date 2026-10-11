Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Attention-Grabbing Change After Texans Trade

The Houston Texans put the speculation to bed with head coach DeMeco Ryans confirming that they have acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals in a trade that initially leaked without a confirmed destination.

In the aftermath Harrison made two significant changes that warrant attention.

Marvin Harrison Jr. already updated his Instagram bio,” Cardinals reporter Zach Gershman posted on X.

Harrison also changed his bio on X/Twitter, putting that his new team in all capital letters, adding emphasis and further underscoring how much the 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver wanted a change of scenery.

Harrison, 24, joins the Texans with 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

What actually came first was Harrison changing representation. It is a move that only got announced after his trade to the Texans, but had also been reported on well ahead of time.

“Welcome to the Family, @marvinharrisonjr [exclamation points emojis]” Athletes First posted on X on October 11, officially marking the end of the former fourth-overall pick of the 2024 draft’s time representing himself.

The news of Harrison’s change came in September.

Harrison hired Todd France and Tory Dandy of Athletes First, who got the trade over the finish line. The two sides apparently waited for the deal to go through to announce their alliance.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Get Honest About Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ryans ended his postgame press conference following the Texans win over the Tennessee Titans with confirmation, saying, “You guys want to know, huh? Yes, all right? We traded for Marvin Harrison.”

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Harrison’s teammate at Ohio State, raved about the addition.

“He brings a dynamic playmaker. Somebody who runs great routes. Can catch, really, any ball, and I’m just super excited to get with him. I loved him in college. He’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever been around in my life. And then, just who he is off the field. He’s a great dude. Quiet guy, but definitely you feel his presence,” Stroud said postgame.

“I’m excited to get him in here and get him learning and get him around other guys, and I think it’s perfect for him. I think fresh starts are good. So, I’m excited to get him with us.”

Stroud said that he was asked for his input regarding Harrison before the trade.

C.J. Stroud Sets Expectations for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stroud also made it clear what he expects from Harrison, and it is nothing beyond the receiver’s control, even in a new situation.

“Just being himself,” Stroud said. “I’m not an expectation type of person when it comes to others or even myself. I think I’m a one-thing-at-a-time [kind of person],” Stroud continued. “Next thing I’m focused on is getting these things corrected from this game. So, same thing with him. Whatever is next for him–that’s flying over here into Houston and getting in the playbook. Let’s do that good. And if he’s himself, he’s going to be one of the best receivers.

“He got drafted where he got drafted for a reason, and I think he’ll be able to show that.”