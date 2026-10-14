Texans’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Does Not Mince Words About Negative Narrative

New Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has heard all the noise, and his message in response is crystal clear.

“Everybody has their own opinions,” Harrison told reporters on October 14. “That’s really best I can put that. Everybody has their own opinions and what they’re going to gather from information. I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. So, however people want to label me or think of me, that’s–like I said–their opinions.”

Harrison spoke candidly about believing that he “can do it all” as a receiver.

“I’m confident in all my abilities to play this game at a high level. I know all the work that I put in day in and day out. So, I like to look at myself as a well-rounded receiver. I feel like I can do a lot of things,” Harrison said.

“Whatever role I have on the team, I’m going to do my best my ability to perfect that role and help the team win games.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted they will not know what they have for a month or so.

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As for his role in Week 6, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said depends on his aptitude.

“Talking to KB [Kayshon Boutte] earlier when we kind of got here, he kind of had to learn everything before the season started,” Harrison said when asked about difficulty in digesting the playbook. “Whereas now, it’s like I’m learning everything, but kind of just more so game plan-specific things. So, I think that kind of helps in my process in that way.”

The biggest difference could be that Boutte came from a New England Patriots offense that is part of the foundation for Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley. Harrison is coming from a different tree, but Ryans noted there is still some similarities for the receiver.

He will make his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6, giving him an immediate opportunity to dispel the narratives.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Honest About Cardinals Tenure

Harrison said that he was “excited” to bee with the Texans and to reunite with quarterback C.J. Stroud, a teammate in college at Ohio State. He added that he has “always watched the Texans from afar, calling it “surreal” to reunite with the quarterback.

He also raved about Nico Collins and his desire to not only help the two-time Pro Bowler but also “be a sponge and absorb” as much as he can.

Harrison said this is a “great situation” for him, before addressing his Cardinals tenure.

“There’s a lot of factors. And I think with any situation, you always want to take accountability for yourself. So, I’m welcome to take accountability on my part and my role that I played and things,” Harrison said. “But I’m just looking forward to the future now at this point and moving forward.”

Harrison would not go into detail about what transpired that he wishes could have gone differently the Cardinals.

“Those things I keep to myself, really, truthfully. And what I learned in Arizona, I think, definitely learned a lot moving forward,” Harrison said. “But like I said, I’m really just looking looking forward.”