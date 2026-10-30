Houston Texans Move On Record-Setting Defensive Tackle

The Houston Texans are still exploring their options, leading to interest in Jonah Laulu.

The Tennessee Titans claimed Laulu off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, one day before they traded Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

“Sources: The #Jets, #Colts, #Patriots, #Dolphins and #Texans all put in claims for former #Raiders DT Jonah Laulu,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on October 29, noting “the #Titans landed him because they had the highest waiver priority.”

Laulu was a seventh-round pick, taken 234th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

“The 26-year-old Laulu was very productive in Vegas, when he set the franchise record for most tackles (86) over the first 2 seasons,” Schultz posted in reporting the claim on October 28.

“Interior defender with below-average mass but outstanding athletic traits. With loose and explosive hips, Laulu has rare fluidity and closing burst to the football. He springs into blockers off the snap and has the ability to become a more disruptive run defender, but he lacks ideal instincts and diagnosis quickness,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2024 draft.

“Rush production is nothing special, but it is easy to see the ingredients are all on the table if a team can help craft his hands and counters. Laulu’s potential and traits will make him a coveted addition as a late pick or priority free agent.”

Laulu has 91 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 39 games played as a pro, including 22 starts.

Titans Awarded Jonah Laulu Over Texans, Others

The Texans have Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, Kayden McDonald, and Jayden Crumedy, with Kyonte Hamilton and Junior Tafuna on the practice squad.

However, former starter Mario Edwards Jr. is on injured reserve. And while the Texans entered Week 8, their bye, ranked 11th in rushing yards allowed, they have struggled to get critical stops when needed.

The Texans apparently believe Laulu could have helped with that.

Claiming him off waivers would have meant adding him to the 53-man roster, which would have meant cutting someone else to make room.