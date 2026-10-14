Texans’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

New Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. shared a short message for his current team, and he also offered a brief farewell to his old one, with his trade to Houston now official.

“AZ, Thank you [hands together/praying emoji],” Harrison captioned a screenshot of the Cardinals’ goodbye post to him, thanking him for his two-plus seasons with the organization, which selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2024.

Additionally, Harrison shared a “sign of the horns” emoji superimposed on a graphic of the trade.

There has been plenty of debate about what the Texans gave up to acquire Harrison, but he can dictate that with his production on the field.

Harrison’s production has slipped over the past two seasons, but ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime sees the potential value for the Texans. Bien-Aime, for one, believes the move is “going to work” for Harrison and the Texans.

“The lack of separation thing is massive overly blown. His route running is really good especially on in breakers,” Bien-Aime posted on X on October 13. “He’s just not a separator on vertical routes because he’s not a burner. That’s what tanked his separation stats but intermediate routes with CJ he’ll cook.

“Eventually, it won’t happen over night but this has very promising potential.”

Stroud is one of five quarterbacks with at least 42 attempts to the intermediate area of the field through five weeks this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Texans Draw Attention With Marvin Harrison Jr. Decision

The Texans have already factored Harrison into their mix. They reflected his newness to the organization. They also made it clear they expect the former Ohio State Buckeyes star to contribute sooner rather than later.

“On the Houston Texans’ unofficial depth chart, Marvin Harrison Jr. is listed as a backup to Nico Collins,” Stoots & Locker host Cody Stoots posted on X on October 13.

Time will tell how long the current setup lasts.

Harrison has five receptions for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 targets in four games this season. The Cardinals made him inactive in Week 5. The trade had already been agreed to, but it remained unfinalized.

For his career, Harrison has 108 receptions for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns. A reunion with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, a former college teammate, could help revive his career.

Harrison had 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie.

“Take a breath, and think about that name on the back of your jersey, and what that represents to you,” former NFL offensive tackle and Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth said on “Fitz & Whit” on October 13. “What message do you want to send every time you step on a football field in practice or in a game?”