Texans Sign 103-Tackle Former Patriots Linebacker With ‘Nose for the Football’

The Houston Texans are making another roster move, this time with Chad Muma.

“The #Texans are signing linebacker Chad Muma to their practice squad, sources tell

@CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on October 6. “Former 2022 third-round draft pick with 103 career tackles.”

Muma, 27, was the 70th overall pick of his draft class by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most recently with the New England Patriots, he has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Muma was projected as a productive contributor in some capacity coming into the NFL.

Texans Add Chad Muma to Practice Squad Roster

Muma joins the Texans with 1.5 sacks and 3 pass deflections, starting seven of thee 58 regular-season games he has played in.

He also played in the 2025 postseason, helping the Patriots eliminate the Texans.

“A high-cut linebacker, Muma has a nose for the football but his methodology for getting there will need an upgrade to earn NFL playing time. He falls prey to false steps and wasted motion at times. He has a see-ball, get-ball mentality and hunts runners with good build-up speed and an aggressive demeanor. Patience and leverage are below average when fitting up inside runs and flowing to outside runs,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2022 draft.

“Needs to improve at slipping and taking on blocks if he’s going to play inside. Muma profiles as a backup inside/strong-side linebacker with four-phase special teams talent that should lock him into a roster spot as a Day 3 selection.”

The Texans are battling myriad injuries at linebacker, down all three starters–Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To’oTo’o, and E.J. Speed–and have cycled through reserves.

Fill-in starter Kenneth Murray also struggled in his Texans debut in Week 4.

The Texans have multiple connections to the Patriots, and they have seen him during his time in the AFC South. Time will tell how long it takes him to get up to speed and ready to contribute for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.

Texans Sign 103-Tackle Former Patriots Linebacker With ‘Nose for the Football’