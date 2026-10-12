Texans Player Facing Punishment From NFL After Titans Game

The Houston Texans got their first victory of the 2026 season, defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, but trouble could be in the offing for wide receiver Jaylin Noel.

During the second quarter, on a first-and-10 play from the Titans 31-yard line, quarterback C.J. Stroud found Noel for a 9-yard gain. However, officials flagged him for a facemask, pushing the Texans back to the Tennessee 38-yard line, 15 yards from the spot of the foul.

Fines for facemasks can be as high as $11,941 for first offenses and $17,911 after that.

The drive ended with a successful field goal try from Ka’imi Fairbairn, which put Noel and the Texans up 9-3.

Jaylin Noel Takes on Larger Role in Texans Offense

Noel had a good day on the field otherwise, seeing a larger role in the Texans offense than he had in previous weeks. He set a new season-high with five receptions, tying his career mark that he set as a rookie, for 41 yards and 1 touchdown in the win.

Noel has now had 30-plus yards in four of five games for the Texans this season.

He crossed that threshold five times total as a rookie in 2025, and he only caught five passes once. That was in a Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

A third-round pick (79th overall) in the 2025 draft, Noel’s role has been a subject of consternation for frustrated fans as the offense struggled. Over the past two weeks, though, Noel has eight receptions for 126 yards and the 1 TD.

It is still early, but that is encouraging as the Texans WR room continues to get more crowded.

Texans Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. Puts Wide Receiver Room on Notice

In addition to the win, Noel got a new teammate on Sunday, as the Texans’ trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced.

The move should elevate the passing game as a whole.

However, it also means a smaller share of the pie for Noel and everyone else. That includes two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins. Collins is Stroud’s top target. Harrison is Stroud’s former college teammate and someone the QB spoke highly of in the lead-up to the trade.

Health and Harrison’s ability to learn the playbook will determine how quickly the former Ohio State Buckeye gets on the field in Houston.

Once that happens, it could be a matter of time before Harrison is Stroud’s top target.

Texans Create Intrigue Around Roster

Notably, Harrison and Collins are both under contract through 2027. Collins has void years on the end of his deal, while the Texans have inherited the ability to pick up Harrison’s fifth-year option with the trade.

Kayshon Boutte will be a free agent after this season, as will Tank Dell. Dell should be back on the field soon.

Noel and 2025 draftmate Jayden Higgins (IR, knee) will be extension-eligible in 2028.

There are more changes coming to the Texans’ wide receiver room. The team’s in-season moves have only added to the intrigue around the group. They will look to pull their season out of their 0-4 nosedive to start the campaign in Week 6. The Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.