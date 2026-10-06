Texans Move on 6-Foot-1 Former Browns WR After Jaguars Raid Roster

The Houston Texans are showing interest in Bryce Oliver once again.

“#Texans hosted Bryce Oliver for a visit,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 5, adding that the Texans were “not immediately signing wide receiver Bryce Oliver, per a league source.”

#Texans not immediately signing wide receiver Bryce Oliver, per a league source. https://t.co/qrovLTn2D2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2026

Oliver was previously with the Texans, signing on September 17 amid their injuries at wide receiver, with Nico Collins sidelined.

The Texans released Oliver on September 30, with Collins returning to game action this week.

“Bryce is a solid possession wide receiver with good size and strength for the position,” NFL Draft Diamonds wrote in September 2023. “He could improve by getting better as a route runner and working on separation v. press coverage, as well as winning one-on-one contested catches.”

Oliver, 26, is a former undrafted free agent who began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. He has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

Oliver has seven receptions for 103 yards in his career. His departure from the Titans came as at least a mild surprise, with ESPN’s Turron Davenport writing in August, “Oliver’s special teams value is too great to leave off the roster.”

The Texans’ interest in Oliver came amid bad news about a familiar option on defense.

Former Texans Cornerback Signs With Jaguars

The Texans are likely updating their personnel files with their visit with Oliver, but they have to also take cornerback Alijah Huzzie off their list of potential options for now.

“AFC South news: #Jaguars are signing cornerback and nickel Alijah Huzzie to their 53-man roster from #Texans practice squad, per a league source. Intercepted one pass last year as rookie from @UNCFootball,” Wilson reported in a separate post on X on October 5.

“Repped by @DivineSportsEnt.”

Huzzie has two games of NFL experience, both as a reserve with the Texans. He has 4 total tackles and 1 interception.

The only way the Jaguars could poach Huzzie from the Texans was to sign him to their active roster, which secures at least three-weeks’ pay for the former UDFA. It also opens up a roster spot for Oliver on the Texans practice squad.

Notably, Huzzie did not have to accept the Jaguars’ offer.

The Texans will face the Jaguars–and, possibly, Huzzie–for the first time this season in Week 6, and this adds even more intrigue to the matchup.