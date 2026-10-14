Texans Announce Big Marvin Harrison Jr. News After First Practice

The Houston Texans will have Marvin Harrison Jr. active in Week 6. Harrison and the Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said the former Arizona Cardinals star and top-five draft pick will play.

“Marvin will play,” Ryans told reporters on October 14.

The remarks come after Harrison and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud drew attention rekindling their on-field connection as former Ohio State teammates in pactice on Wednesday.

“Just like the college days [handshake emoji],” the Texans social media team said in the caption of a post on X on October 14, including a video clip of the former dynamic Buckeyes getting in their first work as teammates.

“Marvin did a really good job today getting acclimated. Our coaches did a great job in the background, just really working with him, getting him caught up to speed on our plays, the verbiage of what we’re doing. Got in, ran some plays today. Did a good job,” Ryans told reporters on October 14.

“Getting the player caught up, it isn’t hard when the player is attentive, and he’s locked in on getting the details down. So, Marvin’s first night here, he was with our assistant wide receiver coach–Coach Tiquan [Underwood]– and they were grinding. They were working late at night, and they were in the playbook, grinding, and that allowed him to get a day ahead. And now, he was able to go out there today and just fit right in seamlessly. So, when you put the work in and you’re dialed in, you can make it work.”

DeMeco Ryans & C.J. Stroud Praise Marvin Harrison Jr. After First Practice With Texans

Ryans said that Harrison has shown the strong work ethic that those asked–including Stroud– frequently mentioned leading up to the trade, adding that he is “excited” to see his progress.

Ryans was clear that the Texans will not overload Harrison, saying not to expect him to see a 60-snap debut and that they will keep it simple enough to play fast. He also lauded the talent level, saying he told him “go be that guy you’ve always been.”

He praised Harrison and Nico Collins as big-bodied targets. Jayden Higgins (IR, knee) is a third.

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“I’m happy to have Marv, and everybody has been saying how much of a good dude he is and how nice he’s been,” Stroud told reporters after practice. “So, nice to have my guy back, and I’m excited to be rolling with him.”

Stroud noted how mature Harrison was, even as a freshman. He said the receiveer stood out in practice regularly before he was able to get on the field in games.

He also praised Harrison’s “route-running,” calling him a “very quarterback-friendly receiver.”

Stroud said that he believes Harrison’s ability to uncover on time meshes well with his own skill set and preference as a pocket passer. He later added that he did not agree with some of the narratives around his new (again) teammate.

Texans’ Trade Sends Strong Message About C.J. Stroud

Stroud said that he did not necessarily push for the Texans to trade for Harrison. He has, however, long asked to be included in those discussions. Stroud expressed gratitude for being able to offer his input on Harrison.

That gesture from the Texans would appear telling.

“The Harrison trade highlights that the Texans are still very much in the C.J. Stroud business. The Texans rank sixth in passing offense, and Stroud, who balked on a new contract this summer in order to bet on himself in Year 4, has zero interceptions on 185 passing attempts to go with 1,402 passing yards. Stroud is taking to offensive coordinator Nick Caley’s offense in Year 2,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on October 14.

“[Nick] Caserio was aggressive in acquiring Harrison, and he could be equally aggressive in pursuing an extension with Stroud in the future, depending on how things go in the coming weeks and months. One key for all parties involved: Igniting a running game that averages 3.4 yards per clip. Improve that even slightly, and Houston could take off.”

Fowler noted that Caley could be a head coaching candidate during the next hiring cycle. Still, having Harrison would help smooth any transition for Stroud and the Texans.