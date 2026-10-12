Texans Announce More Bad News Amid David Montgomery Injury

The 2026 season got more complicated for Houston Texans running back David Montgomery in Week 5, despite the team’s win–their first of the 2026 regular-season campaign–over the Tennessee Titans, and he is not the only concern.

Montgomery was unable to finish the game, ending his day with 11 yards on five carries.

Moreover, Texans safety Jalen Pitre was also unable to complete the contest, leaving head coach DeMeco Ryans to deliver a rather ominous update on Monday.

“We’ll see how he continues to progress, but right now we’re looking at a week-to-week injury there with the groin,” Ryans told reporters on October 12. “Jalen, same category as as Montgomery. He’ll be week to week as well.”

This update only confirms what Ryans told media members postgame:

“We’re still evaluating him. He has a groin injury, may miss some time. And then with Pitre, we’re still looking at his shoulder to see how significant that injury may be.”

Texans’ Plans for David Montgomery, Woody Marks Unfolding

This season has been rough for Montgomery, who entered Week 5 averaging 2.7 yards per carry, and ended with that exact mark on the season. A key trade pickup this offseason, there were already rumors that the Texans could start giving Woody Marks more work.

Marks has a 43-149-2 mark on the campaign, including 15 carries for 62 yards in Week 5.

“Woody did a great job yesterday,” Ryans said during his Monday morning presser. “He had some explosive runs. Just made dynamic cuts, just played with great vision, good balance, just–he’s done a great job all season as well. So, he carried that load for us yesterday and we’ll continue to see more of that.”

Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman shared a graphic on X to illustrate how much more explosive Marks has been compared to Montgomery this season.

Chapman called it a “night and day” difference based on the eye test, and his data agreed.

The Texans built Montogmery up to be a potential three-down option, but he has not even provided reliable production on early downs. That has allowed room for Marks to become more than just a third-down option, even before Montgomery’s injury setback.

Jalen Pitre Suffers Another Setback

In addition to the loss for Montgomery, there are some noteworthy implications of the Texans losing Pitre for a potentially extended period.

Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills that landed him on injured reserve for a multi-month stint. It remains unclear what Pitre is dealing with, just as it was before To’oTo’o ultimately landed on IR.

This is the fourth consecutive season in which Pitre will miss time, if he indeed does.

He has not appeared in a full regular-season slate since his rookie season in 2022, missing at least two games in every season since entering the 2026 campaign.

The Texans cycled through safeties last season, even taking Pitre out of his nickelback role to help, but it has been their linebacker, running back, and wide receiver rooms that have been hit hardest this season.

The Texans can only hope that Pitre’s setback does not signal the injury bug’s spread to safety.