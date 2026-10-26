DeMeco Ryans Calls Out Texans Amid Coaching Change Push After ‘Pathetic’ Loss

DeMeco Ryans has had enough of the Houston Texans’ miscues.

Houston lost at home 27-21 against the New York Giants, dropping them to 2-5 on the season, and self-inflicted issues top their list of problems.

“We got to definitely play better. The tackling was not good enough today when they rushed the ball for the way they rushed it today. We had multiple guys there at the point of attack, but we didn’t get the guys down,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on October 25.

“We got to tackle better; we got to finish better as a team.”

Ryans is now 34-24 during the regular season as Texans head coach. He has led them to the postseason in each of his three previous campaigns, but their chances are slim in 2026.

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Stoots & Locker host Cody Stoots posted on X after the game, “This was one of the most pathetic losses of the DeMeco Ryans era,” and co-host Landry Locker agreed.

“That’s as pathetic of a loss as you will see and the worst regular season L of the DeMeco Era,” Locker posted. “Tackling will be blamed, but the issues on defense are WAY, WAY beyond tackling, communication and execution.”

There were several calls for the Texans to move on from the fourth-year head coach.

Ryans also lamented the Texans’ penalty woes.

They were flagged 10 times for 80 yards compared for four penalties for 50 yards against the Giants. The Giants were starting their third starting quarterback of the season in J.J. McCarthy.

“The penalties are ridiculous. It keeps happening over and over again,” Ryans said, adding, “We got to find a way to fix it or get different people in, so we don’t have the same mistakes over and over again.”

Ryans said the Texans issues are due to a “combination” of items.

He said it is “not getting cleaned up” as they expected. He also credited the Giants. Still, Ryans noted the Texans “did not” make the requisite plays to win the game.

DeMeco Ryans Puts Onus on Players

Ryans did not hide his belief that the Texans’ problems boil down to execution. That includes with the various explosive plays from McCarthy and the Giants.

“We don’t design coverages for guys to be wide open, Ryans said, adding that the Texans must “look at it where we got to be on the details, right, of what we’re doing. Make sure our eyes are are fixated on our man.”

Ryans said the Texas can only keep working their way through their shortcomings.

That includes the coaching staff as well as the players, as the pressure builds on everyone involved.

“No magical elixir is going to drop out of the sky and, oh, now you’re gonna fix it,” Ryans said. “We fix it by putting the work in and getting better at fundamentals of football. And that’s where we got to just own it as coaches, as players. We all got to own it, and we got to find a way to turn this thing around.”

Still, Ryans knows the Texans players must perform better.

“We look at everything when it comes to that, schematically, what we’re doing,” Ryans said when asked about self-scouting. “But whatever scheme anyone runs, and whatever you coach, whatever you run, we just got to find a way to play it better.”