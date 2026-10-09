Texans Deliver Good News Before Taking on Titans in Week 5

The Houston Texans are getting a significant boost this weekend in Azeez Al-Shaair.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryan spoke optimistically about Al-Shaair returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, noting how significant his absence was.

“#Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) is back at practice today,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam J. Wexler posted. “Been limited each day, but Ryans said they’re hopeful he returns this week.”

That was before the Texans made it official, noting that Al-Shaair does not have a designation.

“Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) was a full participant and has no injury designation – thus he’s expected to play on Sunday vs Titans,” Wexler said in a follow-up, calling it “important news” for the Texans as they wrapped the week of practice.

Texans Get Azeez Al-Shaair Back, Continue Wait for Tank Dell

Al-Shaair’s return was not the only significant piece of injury news for the Texans as they seek out their first win of the 2026 season.

The Texans ruled out Tank Dell, their only player to receive that designation before the game.

Dell remains on injured reserve with a designation to return. Yet to make his 2026 debut, he had a setback, at least in terms of participation, on Friday. Dell went from limited participation during the first two sessions to a non-participant on Friday.

If there is a concern, it is left tackle Aireontae Ersery. He is questionable after an illness sidelined him on Thursday and Friday.

He is questionable for the game, and the Texans have already experienced issues up front.

The encouraging news is that two other players–backup tackle Blake Fisher and starting right guard Ed Ingram–both battled an illness earlier in the week. They upgraded to limited participation after missing Thursday’s session.

The Texans recently opened the practice windows for Braden Smith, Kayden McDonald, and M.J. Stewart. All three players are questionable for this contest.

Also encouraging, neither Will Anderson Jr. nor Jadeveon Clowney carry designations.