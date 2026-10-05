Texans Deliver Significant Injury Update on Tank Dell, Two Other Players

The time for Tank Dell’s return to the field for the Houston Texans is drawing nearer, and he is not the only reinforcement that could be back sooner or later.

“This week, we expect to open the window for Tank Dell, for Braden Smith, and for Kayden McDonald,” Texans had coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters during his day-after press conference on October 5.

This is a significant development for all fo the players involved, but especially Dell.

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Dell has been out since Week 16 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a significant knee injury, including multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated knee cap.

Texans Appear to Change ‘Plan’ for Tank Dell After Insider Update

Dell, third-round pick in the Texans’ 2023 draft class, has been working hard to get back ever since, and he participated in training camp in a limited fashion. However, the Texans placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return before the regular season began.

That was after Ryans expressed hope about getting him into a preseason game.

That, obviously, did not happen, and the most recent intel on the situation was that Dell remained some time out from returning.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported during a live stream that it was “not the plan” for the Texans to activate Dell following Week 4–an assertion made before the contest–citing a need for Dell to get back to running at a speed the team feels is satisfactory.

“It is a serious injury, and he is not there yet, and they also don’t have a home for him at this point with the other receivers they have up. They’ve given us no timeline,” Wilson said during a live stream on October 2. “I’ve checked on this. It’s not imminent. I can tell you that. If it happens–if it happens–it’s later in the season.”

Texans Set to Get Reinforcements

Dell’s return could provide an emotional boost as big or bigger than his impact on the field might be right out of the gate, with Wilson noting the Texans do not necessarily have a spot for him in the offense at this time.

However, getting Smith and, even more, McDonald back coud do wonders for the Texans.

Smith signed in free agency with an expectation that he would take over the Texans’ starting right tackle job.

That has not happened, leaving incumbent and Super Bowl champion Trent Brown back in his spot on that side. Brown has been the Texans’ third-best pass-protector and run-blocker among their starting offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

McDonald is a rookie second-round pick, but he could have the greatest impact of all.

Rookie Could Be Key Missing Piece for Texans

The Texans already rank fourth against the run, in part because opponents are having success against Houston in the passing game.

Still, adding a big body like the the 6-foot-3, 326-pound McDonald will only make the Texans that much more difficult to move off the line on the ground. He could also impact the passing game, occupying blockers to free up the pass rush.

All of that is in due time, though.

The Texans will have until just after Week 7 against the New York Giants to make their final decisions on Dell, McDonald, and Smith.