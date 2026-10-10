Teammates On Notice After C.J. Stroud Gets Texans Trade News

The Houston Texans have emerged as the “likely” trade destination for Marvin Harrison Jr., and the implications are significant.

That could also mean fallout for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“The Cardinal are working on a trade for receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., with the destination currently unknown,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on October 10. “The speculation for now centers on the Texans, per multiple sources.

“The trade, if it happens, will reunite Harrison with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. They spent multiple years together at Ohio State.”

Some have poked fun at the intentionally delayed announcement, like Texans legend J.J. Watt.

Per Florio, the Texans have included a second-round pick in 2028 in their offer.

However, the Cardinals are said to be pushing for a second-rounder in 2027, still a far cry from the first-round valuation they had on him. At the very least, the Texans are showing a lot of faith (or perhaps it is just hope) in Stroud, who has played well this season despite the team’s record.

Stroud is signed through 2027 thanks to the final year of his rookie contract and the fifth-year option on the deal. His future beyond that has been subject to speculation.

Texans brass suggested an extension is coming, and this would be another sign to that effect.

Texans WRs on Notice Over Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

Stroud has two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins as his top option in the Texans’ current setup, but there is much to be desired from the group behind him.

That could lead to a trade for Harrison well ahead of the deadline in November. ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime believes the Texans’ interest in Harrison “reveals how Houston feels about their WR room,” saying that is true “especially” of their options behind Collins.

Bien-Aime also believes this means the Texans feel they are “nowhere near dead for 2026.”

“I thought MHJ had better underlying numbers & tape through his first 2 seasons [than] his basic numbers would tell you, and C.J. Stroud is a perfect QB to unlock some of the stuff he can do in the MOF,” ESPN 97.5’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X, noting potential fallout. “But what happens next season with Jayden Higgins back? Moving him more into the slot could be an option.”

Higgins is out for the season with a torn ACL, and the Texans have not shown much faith in draft classmate Jaylin Noel over bigger-bodied options like Xavier Hutchinson and Jared Wayne. That has also left fans perturbed.

Houston also gave up a late-round pick (swap) and a young safety in the Kayshon Boutte trade with the New England Patriots.

Boutte and incumbent former third-round pick Tank Dell are both in contract seasons.

Adding Harrison to the mix means the Texans would need to work out the long-term financials–presumably, including a long-term extension for Stroud–and that means changes that could extend beyond the WR room.

Texans Insider Pulls Back on Speculation

Of course, the entire situation is a matter of speculation at this point, with Harrison far from guaranteed to land with the Texans.

“I can confirm that the Texans expressed interest in Harrison a couple of weeks ago. Not positive they are the team who has agreed with the Cardinals, now though,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X in reaction.

“The talks have been ongoing for weeks, is the only [info] I can add to this at the moment.”

Notably, Bien-Aime–who had agreed with the idea that the Texans are not dead in the water just yet–would be if they lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.