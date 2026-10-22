Texans Legend JJ Watt Breaks Silence After Major Career News

Houston Texans legend JJ Watt has taken the next step in his post-playing career.

“Future Hall of Famer and current CBS Sports announcer JJ Watt has been named lead analyst for the NFL ON CBS in a new multi-year agreement. The announcement was made today by David Berson, Chairman, Global Sports Group, Skydance,” CBS Sports announced via Paramount Press Express on October 22.

“Watt will continue to call the Network’s top games alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL announce team, including next season when they call Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta.”

“CBS doesn’t drag this out into the offseason with all the announcer chatter,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones posted in reaction.

Jones noted the move “locks in Watt as the guy in the booth for years to come.”

The news comes in the wake of former lead analyst and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s exit from the network. That followed his arrest in Wisconsin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in July.

Texans Great JJ Watt Breaks Silence on Major Career News

Watt shared a video in the wake of the news, and the Texans icon explained how the situation unfolded. He noticed a missed phone call he thought meant he was in trouble.

Instead, Watt said, CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson gave him the news.

“It turns out that it was significantly better news than being called into the principal’s office,” Watt said in a video posted on X on October 22. “It’s an incredible honor and it’s humbling. There’s only 5 seats that get to do this, and for me to be able to represent CBS for David Burson, and everybody involved to have the trust in me to be that person in that seat, to represent this great company in all. Of the hundreds of thousands of people that work for this company and that put on such a great product every single week.

“It is a true honor and a privilege, and I do not take that responsibility lightly at all. I appreciate their trust in me and I have an absolute blast doing it every single week. And I cannot wait to continue to do it.”

The release noted that Watt joined CBS Sports as a studio analyst in 2023. That underscores how rapid his rise has been.

He moved into the booth for games in 2025 and began filling in with the No. 1 crew this season.

JJ Watt Gets Strong Words After Promotion

Watt praised play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, calling his voice “legendary,” as well as the entire crew he will work with. Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five time Pro Bowler, and five-time First Team All-Pro. He is also a near-lock for the Hall of Fame.

Berson also issued a statement on the move.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to JJ’s growth as a top-tier broadcaster, watching him tackle this role just like he did his hall-of-fame playing career,” Berson said.

Berson called Watt “insightful, entertaining, passionate, meticulous in his preparation, and the ultimate teammate.” He also said Watt “has a unique ability to see things and communicate to fans of all levels.”