NFL Could Punish Two Houston Texans Players After Costly Decisions

Houston Texans linebackers Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher could be in store for unfortunate notices from the NFL this week over some of their actions in the loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Both players committed penalties that fall under the league’s set of fineable offenses.

During the opening kickoff, officials flagged Woodaz for a facemask. Those can incur fines that reach $11,941 for first-time offense and $17,911 for subsequent offenses, per the NFL.

Woodaz, a fourth-round pick taken 123rd overall in the 2026 draft, was part of the blocking for Jaylin Noel. He drew the flag while engaged with Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke who was looking to make the tackle.

The Texans are down several linebackers, including all three starters.

Woodaz played behind fill-in starters Jake Hansen and Kenneth Murray, the latter of whom started 16 games for the Cowboys in 2025. He did not record a stat.

It has been a quiet start for Woodaz, who was slowed by a thumb injury, but still has just 2 total tackles across four games now. He entered the contest with 81 total snaps played, per Pro Football Reference.

He has logged 17 of those snaps on on defense for the Texans.

A converted college safety, Woodaz fits the mold of what the Texans want at linebacker, but he lacks the experience to make the kind of impact they need.

Wade Woodaz, Aiden Fisher Could Be Fined After Texans Loss

Woodaz’s penalty set an ominous tone for the Texans, and Fisher’s continued it in a contest that head coach DeMeco Ryans said came down to a defensive letdown. Fisher, the 243rd overall pick in 2026, infraction has more significant implications than Woodaz’s.

During another kickoff, as teammate Jaylin Noel returned the ball, Fisher was called for an illegal blindside block.

In addition to being a fineable offense, it is one of several drawing increased scrutiny in 2026.

The NFL and NFLPA announced a set of revised guidelines for five different categories of personal fouls and how players will be fined for them. Under the revision, this will count as Fisher’s first strike.

Two more and he will be suspended for one game.

The strike will also carry over into future seasons. But, if fined, Fisher could get back a portion of his money should he avoid further infractions of that kind.

Cowboys Cornerback in Line for NFL Punishment

The Cowboys could see Reddy Steward join Fisher and Woodaz, not on the Texans, but in hearing from the league over an infraction he committed during the game.

In the third quarter, with the Texans leading 16-13 and looking to add on, quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Nico Collins in the end zone for another touchdown. Steward made the tackle, albeit in the end zone.

Officials also flagged him for unnecessary roughness.

He delivered a hit to the head/neck area of Collins who could be considered defenseless as he was already down and would not be expecting contact.

That could incur him a fine as high as $17,911 since it is his first offense. A second offeense could see a fine climb to $23,882. Like Fisher’s infraction, it is also among the categories covered by the NFL and NFLPA’s revised guidelines.

The NFL dishes out fines at its own discretion.

Amounts can be within the officially listed range, below, above, or the NFL can opt against fining players at all, even for infractions that were flagged and fines for unflagged calls.