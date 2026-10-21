Three-Time Pro Bowler Linked to Potential Houston Texans Trade

The Houston Texans may not be done dealing as the 2026 trade deadline approaches, and their next move could be with Wyatt Teller, a three-time Pro Bowler and prized offseason free agent signing who is in his first year with the franchise.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano listed Teller as one of the offseason additions “who stand out as potentially available due to their situations not working out” in an article on October 21.

The Texans signed Teller to a two-year, $16 million contract this past offseason.

He was expected to step into the starting left guard spot, but failed to beat rookie first-round pick Keylan Rutledge for the job. A right guard for most of his career, Teller is now listed as Rutledge’s backup on the left side.

The Texans re-signed Ed Ingram at right guard this offseason, leaving Teller as an expensive reserve option.

However, he also has not performed well enough during his time on the field for the Texans.

Only one offensive lineman graded out worse as a pass protector than Teller for the Texans during the 2026 preseason: undrafted rookie tackle Sam Hagen, per Pro Football Focus, subjective as those results may be.

Four OL–center Jake Andrews, guard Febechi Nwaiwu, and tackles Blake Fisher and James Neal–were worse as run blockers.

All of them are reserves, too, but none are on a deal as costly as Teller’s is for the Texans.

Texans Could Trade Wyatt Teller Before Deadline

Teller’s Pro Bowl resume masked the perceived slippage in his on-field performance, with the Texans OG last earning the honor in 2023.

Now, the Texans must navigate his future carefully. Teller is signed through the 2027 season, and he has a $9.4 million cap hit in 2027. However, there was just $1.5 million in guarantees for this season coming into the campaign, and he has $1.2 million guaranteed next year.

Teller does have a $2.8 million cap hit for the 2028 season, a void year after his deal expires.

That is a minor obstacle, even as the Texans face more pressing financial decisions, including a long-term and potentially history-making contract extension for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Teller being part of the group that is helping Stroud have the strong season he is would only benefit the veteran lineman. Instead, he is left watching more often than not. He could be on the outside looking in sooner rather than later.

Wyatt Teller Trending in Wrong Direction

The Texans signed Teller amid a belief that he could still be a valuable contributor for a contending team. That is true even if he no longer was his two-time Second Team All-Pro self on the football field.

“Teller was an All-Pro at right guard with the Browns in 2020 and 2021. He is no longer that level of player,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote in February.

“He is still good enough to start somewhere in 2026. Teller has battled some injuries in recent years. His 2025 season ended because of a calf injury. He also had a knee injury in 2024. He was limited to 13 games in both seasons. Teller remains an effective, physical mauler in the run game. He was more up and down in pass protection in 2025.”

He has not been able to show that this season, which only further complicates his future.