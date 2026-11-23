It was reported a few days ago that the Indianapolis Colts were going to shut down wide receiver Alec Pierce for the remainder of the season due to his heel injury.

But according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, head coach Shane Steichen revealed that the team has yet to decide whether the wide receiver will play the remainder of the season.

“Coach Shane Steichen on Alec Pierce: ‘I know there’s reports out there on Alec Pierce being done for the season. We have not made that determination. He’s still going through his rehab process. The only way we’ll put him out there is if he’s 100%. We gotta be really smart.'”

Pierce was placed on the injured reserve (IR) list earlier in the season after aggravating his heel injury that he had surgery on earlier in the year.

The wide receiver logged five catches for 72 yards before reinjuring his heel in Week 2 and has been absent since.

With the recent news about Pierce being shut down, it was highlighted that the Colts could likely tank the remainder of the season. But with the wide receiver’s status not determined, the team doesn’t appear to be throwing in the towel just yet.

If Alec Pierce does return this season, he won’t have Daniel Jones as his QB and will reunite with, potentially, Anthony Richardson.

Anthony Richardson Gets Another Opportunity

Former 2023 fourth overall selection Anthony Richardson will get another opportunity behind the center.

After being benched multiple times and losing the starting job to Daniel Jones in 2025, Richardson will start Week 12 against the New York Giants.

The former Florida Gator has amassed an 8-7 record as a starter, throwing for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while rushing for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While it appeared the coaching staff moved on from Richardson, he will get one more opportunity to showcase why he was a former first-round pick.

With Richardson as his quarterback, Pierce has produced 28 catches for 537 yards and has scored 3 touchdowns in 15 games.

If the QB plays well enough in the following weeks and Alec Pierce does return, the pair can play together one more time.

Daniel Jones Future

With Daniel Jones no longer part of the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback will play elsewhere in his career.

It was revealed that if Jones clears waivers, the QB will hold off on signing with a playoff team when the time is right.

While 2026 wasn’t his best, Jones has vast experience and has shown glimpses that he can be a caliber starter for any team in the league.

Due to the amount of money the player was paid by the Colts, Daniel Jones could sign on a veteran minimum for any team.