The Indianapolis Colts surprised the NFL by waiving Daniel Jones on Friday, adding an experienced quarterback to the open market as the season rolls into its second half.

Jones certainly hadn’t played well for the Colts, but it was a bold contract move to waive Jones when Indy did, and it’ll set up a fascinating saga to see where Jones goes next.

The first key point is Monday, when Jones would clear waivers. Since he had to pass through that process, a team could claim Jones without him getting a choice in the matter — and since his future money is almost entirely non-guaranteed, it actually wouldn’t be a crazy move if a team knew it really wanted Jones.

If Jones isn’t claimed on waivers, though, then things get particularly interesting.

Daniel Jones Plans

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Jones “is unlikely to sign immediately if he clears waivers.”

Rather, his stance is “preferring to wait for the right opportunity with the right team at the right time,” per those NFL insiders.

They also report that it’s “considered unlikely that another team claims him” off waivers.

“The most likely scenario is that Jones waits,” Schefter and Rapoport write. “If there is a quarterback injury to a playoff team, Jones almost certainly would be that team’s first phone call. And considering Indianapolis will pay all of the remaining salary due to him, Jones will be available for the NFL’s veteran minimum salary.”

Jones would need to give himself enough time to learn a new offense, but it’s also fair for him to want to end up in the best situation after things went south in Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones Landing Spots

Schefter and Rapoport name three teams who could “consider signing Jones.”

The Baltimore Ravens are the first they list. They’re without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley the rest of the season but did recently trade for Jacoby Brissett.

The New England Patriots are the second team listed. They’re without Drake Maye due to injury.

And then there’s the Arizona Cardinals, who dealt Brissett, lost Gardner Minshew to injury and now have Carson Beck hurt, too. The Cards aren’t going to the playoffs, but they also have Josh Johnson starting, so they probably wouldn’t mind giving Jones a chance, either.

Jones should have options when he’s ready to sign a deal.