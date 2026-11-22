More details have emerged on the failed trade for Daniel Jones between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Ravens dealing with injuries, the team made a trade offer to the Colts for Jones, but it was turned down, and they pivoted to Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals instead.

With Jones now on waivers after being cut by the Colts, the Indianapolis front office is being scrutinized for turning down the deal, which was reportedly a mid-round pick swap.

Now, we have more details of exactly what the trade was.

Colts Turned Down Ravens Trade Offer

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round pick for Jones and a conditional fifth-round pick. The condition of the pick was if Baltimore made the playoffs, they would return the fifth-round pick to Indianapolis.

“The Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Daniel Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs. Minnesota also had interest in Jones. Indy held him, then released him,” Schefter wrote in a series of posts on X.

“Just to be clear, the Ravens offered a fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for Daniel Jones and a conditional fifth-round round pick. The fifth would have gone back to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs this season.”

The Ravens offered the Colts a fourth-round draft pick for Daniel Jones and a fifth-round pick, with the condition that the fifth-rounder would be returned to Indianapolis if Baltimore advanced to the playoffs. Minnesota also had interest in Jones. Indy held him, then released… https://t.co/8JGafh74Yr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

Colts Front Office Is Being Criticized on Social Media

We already know that the Colts turned down a trade for Jonathan Taylor and another one for Grover Stewart, and now we know the details about the failed Jones trade.

It all adds up to the Colts’ front office looking really bad right now, as this is one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and they should have been dumping as many veterans as possible to collect as many draft picks as they could.

Instead, they held onto several veterans for some odd reason, and it’s coming back to bite the team, as they are being taken to the cleaners on social media by fans, understandably so.