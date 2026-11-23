The Indianapolis Colts cut Daniel Jones less than 24 hours after getting blown out on Thursday Night Football by the Houston Texans. It didn’t take long for certain teams to emerge as potential suitors for Jones.

One reported list included the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

The Pats have lost Drake Maye to injury. The Ravens have lost Lamar Jackson to injury. The Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore, then had both Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck get hurt.

Clearly, there could be a quarterback need out there, if those teams are legitimately interested in Jones.

If the Pats like Jones, though, they’re trying to hide it.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was specifically asked about Jones on Monday and had an answer pushing back on the idea.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel on Daniel Jones

Vrabel didn’t want to entertain a conversation about Jones at his Monday press conference following a bye week.

Instead, Vrabel wanted to speak positively about backup-turned-starter Tommy DeVito.

“Tommy’s our starter. Tommy’s our starter,” Vrabel said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, when asked about adding Jones. “We’re excited about that. [He had a] good preseason. And Tommy’s improved. I know that going into the last game, I think that being thrown in there had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on and little things. I think that was probably the biggest thing, just saying, ‘Hey, getting back into game action, how do you work in the pocket?’ These are things that he got so much better on when he got here. So, starting with those things and managing the offense and being able to get us in and out of the huddle and the right plays and just get into a flow and a tempo. And I think that some of the things that we saw in training camp, a lot of those guys that he’ll be out there throwing to some of those guys that he worked with in training camp. So, I think that there’s some carryover there.”

The Patriots also have an undrafted rookie, Behren Morton, in their building.

It seems like they’ll add a third quarterback, but it may not be Jones.

Colts’ QB Outlook

The Colts head into Week 12 hoping to get the latest foray into Anthony Richardson starting off to a good start.

Richardson takes over for Jones and is in the last year of his contract. He’s set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Before then, the former No. 4 overall pick will get a chance to prove what he’s made of.