The Indianapolis Colts are still making adjustments as they navigate what’s left of their crumbling 2026 campaign.

Amid the uncertainty, the organization has shut down wide receiver Alec Pierce for the rest of the season, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The team hopes to have him healthy for a 2027 return.

Rapoport Reveals 2027 WR Plans

As Rapoport noted, “Sources said Pierce has been working tirelessly in his rehab from his heel injury, which he suffered when he fought his way onto the field and came back before he was fully ready.

“The Colts’ goal is to avoid a similar situation next year, which is why the team is insisting that his 2026 season is over.”

Until now, much of Pierce’s recovery timeline and expected return have been unclear.

It’s worth remembering that Indianapolis just traded away two receivers at the trade deadline — Keenan Allen and Josh Downs — leaving their wide receiver room rather thin.

With this in mind, if they want a chance to utilize Pierce next season, shutting him down now was a wise move.

Taking Stock of Pierce’s NFL Career

Before his injury, 26-year-old Pierce had only appeared in two games this season. During that period, he logged five receptions for 72 yards, averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

The year before, he appeared in 15 games and registered 47 receptions for 1,004 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per catch with six touchdowns.

This marked Pierce’s fifth season playing in the league, each spent with the Colts after they selected him with the No. 53 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Landing on injured reserve is anything but ideal, but all they can do is move forward in preparation for next year.

As this news circulates, Indianapolis is gearing up for a clash with the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

The game is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For reference, the Giants are currently leading the NFC East with a 5-3 overall record. Simply put, coming out on top will be no easy task for the Colts

This article will be updated.