The Indianapolis Colts made the shocking decision to release Daniel Jones following last Thursday’s ugly loss in prime time.

He entered the season on a brand new two-year, $88 million deal and was cut in Year 1 before Thanksgiving. That leaves the Colts in a state of limbo given the fact the team does not own a first-round pick in 2027.

Jones is free to sign with any team and has been linked to a number of contenders by fans. However, the actual teams don’t seem to be in a rush to add his services.

One AFC North contender in particular is reportedly not even remotely considering Jones.

Insider Shuts Down Daniel Jones to Cleveland

Mary Kay Cabot covers the Cleveland Browns for cleveland.com and recently shared a post on X ending any Jones to Cleveland rumors.

“The Browns have no interest in signing QB Daniel Jones, who cleared waivers today after being released by the Colts,” she wrote.

This comes at a time when the Browns are off to a 6-4 start with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel sit behind him on the depth chart, leading some to think the Browns may want a veteran presence in the room.

Instead, Todd Monken and his staff seem comfortable with the players they have as the Browns look to make the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Jones Continues to Wait

So where will the former Colts quarterback sign? The Browns were one intriguing option, as were the New England Patriots before head coach Mike Vrabel shut that down, at least for now.

The Minnesota Vikings, one of Jones’ former teams, already found a replacement in Kirk Cousins. That leaves perhaps the Arizona Cardinals as the only QB-desperate team remaining after starting veteran journeyman Josh Johnson on Sunday. Yet that team may be content chasing a top pick and letting Carson Beck play when he is healthy.

It’s entirely possible Jones takes the rest of the year off and enjoys his massive fortune from the Colts.

However, there is still over a month left in the regular season and plenty can happen between now and Week 18. Any contending team that loses a quarterback to injury could be on the phone with Jones’ agent right away.

That means the veteran can sit back and wait for the best possible opportunity, as opposed to joining a team with a losing record where he is not the future at the position.

As for the Colts, the team is in a very weird spot at the moment. A number of key veterans were traded away at the deadline, Jones was cut, and Anthony Richardson is the new starting quarterback.

Richardson, the former No. 4 overall pick, is a free agent after the season. Add in the fact head coach Shane Steichen will likely be fired and the Colts are in no man’s land heading into 2027.