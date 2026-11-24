The final six games of the 2026 season might not mean much from a postseason perspective for the Indianapolis Colts, but they suddenly carry quite a bit of intrigue.

Following the team’s decision to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson will get another opportunity to prove himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

There are understandably mixed feelings surrounding Richardson’s return, but one former Colts head coach is particularly excited to see what the 24-year-old can do with another opportunity.

Chuck Pagano offered an enthusiastic reaction to Indianapolis’ quarterback change during a November 22 appearance on Countdown to Kickoff with sports director Anthony Calhoun.

“Get your popcorn ready, box office baby,” Pagano said. “Buckle up, it’s going to be exciting.”

Pagano jokingly acknowledged that Richardson’s return might also provide some excitement for opposing teams, but the former Colts head coach made it clear that he’s rooting for the young quarterback.

Chuck Pagano Believes Anthony Richardson Can Help Colts’ Rushing Attack

Beyond his excitement about seeing Richardson back under center, Pagano highlighted some of the things that could change offensively for Indianapolis with the former Florida quarterback at the helm.

In particular, Pagano believes Richardson’s athleticism could open up more opportunities for running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan.

The quarterback’s ability to keep the ball himself on zone-read plays gives opposing defenders another threat to account for, similar to how Derrick Henry gets a boost playing next to Lamar Jackson.

Despite his struggles as a passer, Richardson has already demonstrated how dangerous he can be with his legs at the NFL level.

Across 19 career appearances, Richardson has rushed for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 attempts.

Head coach Shane Steichen will have an opportunity to tailor his offense around Richardson’s unique skill set rather than simply inserting him into the offense the Colts have been running with Jones.

Considering Indianapolis has averaged just 19.2 points per game this season, some changes on that side of the ball can’t hurt.

Anthony Richardson Faces Career-Defining Opportunity With Colts

It’s difficult to overstate the significance of these final six games for Richardson.

The Colts declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract earlier this year, putting the former No. 4 overall pick on track to become a free agent in 2027.

Richardson hasn’t started a game since December 2024, and the concerns surrounding his accuracy remain legitimate.

He’s completed just 50.6% of his career passing attempts and has thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11).

That said, Richardson is still just 24 years old.

Reclamation QBs are the new trend in the NFL these days: Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, just to name a few.

Richardson has had time to develop behind the scenes in these past two years, something Steichen spoke to reporters about on Friday, praising Richardson’s maturation and preparation.

Whether that translates to better decision-making and more consistent performances on Sundays remains to be seen.

If Richardson can show some flashes in these six games, he may be able to find a suitor for his services in the offseason given the constant need for quarterbacks in the NFL.

For a Colts team that has lost six of its last seven games and desperately needs to find a long-term answer at quarterback, there isn’t much to lose by giving Richardson another shot.

As Pagano suggested, it should at least make the remainder of Indianapolis’ season a little more entertaining.