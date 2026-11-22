Now that the Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones, rumors are floating across the league about potential landing spots.

Before the NFL trade deadline, a few teams checked in on him, but the Colts opted to keep him.

Following his release, it could be time to revisit those opportunities.

Colts Could Watch Daniel Jones Land With Minnesota Vikings

Christopher Kline of FanSided put together a list of his top five likely destinations for 29-year-old Jones.

As expected, the Minnesota Vikings are on it. Considering they had previously shown interest in him, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

“The Minnesota Vikings are thinking Super Bowl after the Kirk Cousins reunion. But Minnesota also expressed interest in Jones before the deadline, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Cousins is obviously the better outcome and the better quarterback right now, but Jones could serve as a nice contingency plan, given Cousins’ age and recent injury history.”

Jones has had a frustrating 2026 campaign, so any team acquiring him would be taking some level of risk, albeit low.

Kline further noted, “… Even if Jones ends up straddling the sideline for a few months and nothing more, the Vikings are close enough to Super Bowl contention — with an elite defense to counterbalance offensive concerns — that the front office should leave no stone unturned.”

Snapshot of Jones’ Career With the Colts

This marked Jones’ second season playing in Indianapolis.

His first six years were spent with the New York Giants after they selected him with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He previously played collegiate football for the Duke Blue Devils.

So far this season, he has only completed 205 of 351 passes (58.4%) for 1,974 yards with seven passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In 2025, he finished having completed 261 of 384 passes (68.0%) for 3,101 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Releasing Jones at this time was rather sudden; speculation about his next home will only heat up from here.