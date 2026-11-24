The Indianapolis Colts knew when they waived Daniel Jones that they’d need a third quarterback on their roster.

That’s usually the minimum number that a team carries each week, and cutting Jones meant the Colts were left with just two, Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.

On Tuesday, the Colts remedied that by swiping a QB from the Buffalo Bills.

Shane Buechele had been on the Bills’ practice squad, but that’s no longer the case. The Colts signed him to their active roster.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported the news on X:

“The Colts have signed QB Shane Buechele from the Bills practice squad. They were down to two QBs after waiving Daniel Jones. Elsewhere, promising rookie DL Caden Curry has been placed on injured reserve with undisclosed injury.”

Who is Shane Buechele?

Shane Buechele is a 28-year-old quarterback originally from Texas.

He began his college career with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to SMU, where he put up prolific numbers.

Buechele isn’t a big guy, though, and he went undrafted in 2021 and has since bounced back and forth between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

He made his lone NFL start at the end of 2025 for the Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury.

Buechele returned to the Bills this offseason to be their No. 3 QB behind Josh Allen and Kyle Allen (no relation).

The 2025 edition of Hard Knocks in the preseason showed the positive relationship that Buechele has with the former MVP Josh Allen, and it’ll likely sting Buffalo a bit to lose Buechele.

The Bills will probably need to add a third QB now, just like the Colts just had to do.

Buechele was signed to the Colts’ active roster, which is why he was able to be taken off another team’s practice squad. If nothing changes, he’s likely to see out the season in Indy.

Colts QB Depth Chart

With the release of Jones, Anthony Richardson took over the role of No. 1 quarterback in Indianapolis.

He’s 8-7 as a starter in his NFL career but hasn’t started a game since 2024. That’ll change when Richardson starts against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Riley Leonard, the second-year QB out of Notre Dame (and Duke), will be Richardson’s backup. Leonard actually started a game at the end of last season after Philip Rivers’ three starts upon his return from retirement.

Buechele will slot in as the QB3 and likely just serve as insurance for the rest of the season as the Colts consider what they might do in the future at the most important position in sports.