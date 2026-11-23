The Indianapolis Colts lost Seth McGowan midway through Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans due to injury.

It sounds like it won’t be an immediate return for McGowan, either, which will have an impact on Jonathan Taylor and the rest of Indy’s RB depth chart.

The Colts shared new information about McGowan on Monday, and it doesn’t sound ideal for the rookie seventh-round running back who has really impressed so far this season.

Seth McGowan Injury Update

McGowan has a hamstring injury. He picked it up right at the end of the first half of Thursday Night Football.

He was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided an update. He said that McGowan “will miss some time” but didn’t offer a firmer timeline than that.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says RB Seth McGowan “will miss some time” due to a hamstring injury. No exact timetable. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 23, 2026

Hamstrings are tricky injuries, particularly for running backs. Given that the Colts don’t have anything to play for at this point, they don’t have any reason to rush McGowan back and risk his long-term health.

McGowan has made himself a clear part of the Colts’ future, which is much more important these days than their present.

Impact on Jonathan Taylor

The Colts may have to give star running back Jonathan Taylor the football even more with McGowan out.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this on X on Monday:

“Steichen says rookie RB Seth McGowan will miss some time in the lineup after his injury Thursday night. No timeline right now. Probably means bigger workload for Jonathan Taylor.”

Taylor was giving up a bit of work in recent weeks to McGowan, but that won’t be a scenario in play for as long as McGowan is out.

The Colts will slide D.J. Giddens into the backup role behind Taylor. He was a fifth-round pick in 2025, and it’ll be his chance to show that he has a viable future in Indy — something Giddens hasn’t really proven yet.

But it’ll be mostly the Taylor show for a while, it appears.