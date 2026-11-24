The Indianapolis Colts decided it was time after their Week 11 loss on Thursday Night Football to the Houston Texans.

The next morning, they waived Daniel Jones. Not only would he cease to be their starting quarterback — he wouldn’t remain on the roster, either.

Anthony Richardson will take over in Indy for Week 12, which is fascinating in its own way — but so is the fact that Jones is now on the free agent market in the second half of the season.

There are always at least a few teams that could use quarterback help, and that’s definitely the case this season.

In a new article, The Athletic named five potential landing spots for Jones, which gives Colts fans some idea of where their former QB may end up next.

Daniel Jones Landing Spots

The Athletic’s beat writers got together to name five possible landing spots for Jones:

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

Two of those teams have given different indications that they may not want Jones.

The Ravens recently traded for Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals — and while at the time they wouldn’t have known Jones was going to be available, it’s a move they’ve already made at QB and it’s not clear they’d make another.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made pretty firm comments on Monday about committing to the quarterbacks they’ve already got in the building. Still, they can’t be written off given their lack of experience at the position after Drake Maye’s injury.

Injuries Tell Story

For the most part, injuries are the story of the landing spots list.

The Cardinals traded Brissett and then lost Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck to injury.

The Ravens are without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley because of injury.

The Vikings are less injured, but a Kyler Murray ailment set the ball rolling toward getting Kirk Cousins. Jones was with the Vikings between the Giants and Colts, so their connection would mostly be about familiarity.

But then there’s the Patriots, who are without Drake Maye due to injury.

And the Eagles lost Jalen Hurts for the season due to blood clot issues.

It has not been a good season for quarterback health. Jones, ironically, was coming back from a torn Achilles that many thought would hold him out for a portion of this season — but he was ready to play Week 1.

His second season with the Colts was not a good one, though, and now Jones is looking for a new home. Plenty of need exists for him to fill.