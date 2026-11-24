The Indianapolis Colts will have a new starting quarterback in Week 12.

They cut Daniel Jones on Friday, meaning that after he started all season long, he can no longer be the QB1 moving forward. By default, Anthony Richardson becomes the new QB for Indy.

It wasn’t necessarily bold to bench Jones, although the full-throttle cut surprised some fans.

The reality is that Jones wasn’t very good this season, and the Colts finally are taking a look at another one of their quarterbacks.

Richardson has struggled to gain much acclaim in recent times for the Colts. He was the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, and he had an 8-7 record as a starter in his first two seasons.

Last year, though, Jones won the starting job in the preseason, and a Richardson eye injury contributed to him not getting any starts in 2025.

Richardson had appeared in relief a couple times this season, but his first start will come on Sunday against the New York Giants.

And after an odd Indianapolis tenure so far, Richardson gets at least one more opportunity to make a statement before becoming a free agent after the year.

Shane Steichen Comments on Anthony Richardson

Fans have wondered what head coach Shane Steichen truly thinks of Richardson, given the way he hasn’t given him an opportunity until now.

Steichen was asked about that on Monday and gave a reasonable answer, although not one that will leave the Indy faithful feeling super excited.

“I think we’re in a really good place,” Steichen said of he and Richardson, via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “I know there is a lot of stuff out there, but me and him, we still talk regularly, and I’m excited for his opportunity. He’s matured… He puts in good work.”

It’s positive, even if it’s not super glowing.

At this point, it doesn’t even matter all that much. The past is the past, but Richardson is starting now.

Tough Matchup

It won’t be the easiest first game for Richardson against the NFC East-leading Giants.

New York just surprised the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the second-year pass rusher Abdul Carter terrorizing QB Trevor Lawrence.

Indianapolis clearly isn’t as good as Jacksonville, so this matchup could bode poorly for the Colts. It’ll be up to Richardson to impress and show what he’s capable of anyway.