$26.4 Million Reason for Colts Not to Trade Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts might trade Daniel Jones, or they might not. The NFL’s trading deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and so there isn’t much time to make that final decision.

The latest reports on Sunday night suggested that Jones might stay put.

For example, this is what insider Tom Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter):

The Colts informed QB Daniel Jones on Saturday they’re not trading him by Tuesday’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Teams called and the Colts listened. But they never had any intention of moving him. Despite speculation, Jones is staying in Indy. https://t.co/Ew0cVkmEuW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2026

There’s still time for things to change, and not every report over the last few days has come with that much no-trade certainty as the way Pelissero spells it out.

But if the Colts keep Jones, it’ll actually make a lot of sense. There’s one logical financial reason to stand pat.

Daniel Jones Trade Cap Impact

Even if the Colts don’t want Jones to be their quarterback in 2027, they’ve got two options.

They can trade him now, or they can release him in the offseason.

The cap savings actually have a $26.4 million difference between a trade now or a release in the offseason:

The Colts save $11.6M in 2027 by trading Daniel Jones today. They save $38M in 2027 by cutting him in March with a post-June 1st designation. That difference is simply not worth a 6th or 7th round pick. — Luke H (@h12lukeNFL) November 9, 2026

It’s worth noting that the mentioned post-June 1 designation on a Jones release would push some of the cap hit to 2028 — the Colts don’t just escape all the money being paid.

But to split up that payment, as well as to give Indianapolis more flexibility to try and build the roster back up for 2027, could have value.

If all the Colts can get for Jones is a late-round pick, the financial implications of keeping and then cutting Jones would likely have more value to Indy.

QB1 Question

Of course, even if the Colts don’t trade Jones now, they have to decide whether he’s worth starting the rest of the season.

There’s a strong case to simply sit Jones, not have to pay any kind of injury guarantee if he gets hurt, and get a look at Anthony Richardson and/or Riley Leonard.

This season is lost for the Colts. That doesn’t mean Jones is gone this week, but he’s probably not long for Indianapolis.