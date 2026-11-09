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$26.4 Million Reason for Colts Not to Trade Daniel Jones

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts might trade Daniel Jones, or they might not. The NFL’s trading deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and so there isn’t much time to make that final decision.

The latest reports on Sunday night suggested that Jones might stay put.

For example, this is what insider Tom Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter):

There’s still time for things to change, and not every report over the last few days has come with that much no-trade certainty as the way Pelissero spells it out.

But if the Colts keep Jones, it’ll actually make a lot of sense. There’s one logical financial reason to stand pat.

Daniel Jones Trade Cap Impact

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even if the Colts don’t want Jones to be their quarterback in 2027, they’ve got two options.

They can trade him now, or they can release him in the offseason.

The cap savings actually have a $26.4 million difference between a trade now or a release in the offseason:

It’s worth noting that the mentioned post-June 1 designation on a Jones release would push some of the cap hit to 2028 — the Colts don’t just escape all the money being paid.

But to split up that payment, as well as to give Indianapolis more flexibility to try and build the roster back up for 2027, could have value.

If all the Colts can get for Jones is a late-round pick, the financial implications of keeping and then cutting Jones would likely have more value to Indy.

QB1 Question

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Dallas Cowboys after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Of course, even if the Colts don’t trade Jones now, they have to decide whether he’s worth starting the rest of the season.

There’s a strong case to simply sit Jones, not have to pay any kind of injury guarantee if he gets hurt, and get a look at Anthony Richardson and/or Riley Leonard.

This season is lost for the Colts. That doesn’t mean Jones is gone this week, but he’s probably not long for Indianapolis.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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$26.4 Million Reason for Colts Not to Trade Daniel Jones

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