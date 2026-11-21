The Indianapolis Colts gave Shane Steichen a different team to work with after the trade deadline. The front office moved some players but held on to Daniel Jones, who still had his head coach’s support as the starter. Then, the Colts released him. Steichen now has to get another quarterback ready to play while the team finishes out a difficult season. His own future in Indianapolis is drawing attention around the league, too.

The Colts’ decision to keep Jones at the deadline made sense alongside Steichen’s public stance at the time. He believed Jones gave the team its best chance to win. That was a position he held even as questions about a quarterback change picked up. The release put an end to that discussion and shifted some of the attention to Steichen.

NFL Insider Shares What He’s Hearing About Shane Steichen

On Saturday morning, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones addressed the moves Indianapolis has made and what they mean for Steichen. Several people around the NFL expect the Colts head coach to be working for another team in 2027.

“All of this is being done as a lost season winds down on a lame duck head coach in Shane Steichen, who many league sources believe will be coaching elsewhere — as a head coach or offensive coordinator — next season,” Jones wrote.

The head coaching possibility is worth keeping an eye on. If Indianapolis moves on, people around the league believe Steichen could still get another chance to run a team. Returning to an offensive coordinator role is also a possibility.

The Colts still have a decision to make, and Jones’ reporting gives an idea of how people around the league expect it to go.

In the meantime, Steichen has to decide how to handle the quarterbacks he has left. He has already said there’s a scenario in which Riley Leonard could play.

Leonard started the 2025 season finale against the Houston Texans, and the rest of this season could give the Colts a chance to see more of him. How much he plays will be one of the few remaining decisions that could matter once the season ends.

Colts Face a Bigger Decision After Releasing Jones

The timing of Jones’ departure will be a fair question for the front office this offseason. Indianapolis was willing to trade other players but kept its starting quarterback through the deadline. The team then moved on shortly afterward.

It’s fair to wonder what changed in that window, especially after Steichen had publicly backed Jones. If the Colts also move on from Steichen, they could give his successor a say in how they address quarterback. That matters for Leonard and anyone else who gets a look down the stretch.

The coaches who decide how to divide those snaps could be different from the ones deciding what to do with the position in 2027. For now, Steichen has a few more games to coach while the Colts weigh whether he’ll be part of those decisions.