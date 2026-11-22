The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 3-26, on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

While the AFC South franchise has already played, the league has fined a member of its defense for actions in Week 10.

Colts Defender Punished by League

The NFL released its weekly game-day accountability tracker, which shows a member of the Indianapolis Colts was fined.

According to the tracker, defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore has been fined $11,941 for an unnecessary roughness facemask call in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, which occurred in the fourth quarter at the 15-minute mark.

This is the defender’s first fine of the season and the seventh fine for the Colts this season.

The fourth-year D-line has been one of the Colts’ biggest bright spots on a season that will more than likely end with a losing record.

Adebawore was subject to trade rumors before agreeing to a two-year, $35 million contract extension with Indianapolis.