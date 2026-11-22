The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 3-26, on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.
While the AFC South franchise has already played, the league has fined a member of its defense for actions in Week 10.
Colts Defender Punished by League
The NFL released its weekly game-day accountability tracker, which shows a member of the Indianapolis Colts was fined.
According to the tracker, defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore has been fined $11,941 for an unnecessary roughness facemask call in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, which occurred in the fourth quarter at the 15-minute mark.
This is the defender’s first fine of the season and the seventh fine for the Colts this season.
The fourth-year D-line has been one of the Colts’ biggest bright spots on a season that will more than likely end with a losing record.
Adebawore was subject to trade rumors before agreeing to a two-year, $35 million contract extension with Indianapolis.
“I’m really excited to be here for the near future,” Adebawore said, via the Colts. “Carlie (Irsay-Gordon) has been great with me and with this whole process, so I appreciate her. I appreciate this organization, the people here, my teammates, my coaches. Everyone showed their support.”
“I honestly see this as a challenge… I’m given the opportunity here. Now, top to bottom, people are believing in me, so I hope to prove them right and do more… I wanted to be here… Carlie came up to me and we went through the negotiations, and I felt very comfortable with the situation.”
Adebawore has a 73.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the 19th-highest out of 134 qualifying defensive interiors.
The defender has logged five sacks, three pass deflections and 31 total tackles this season.
Now locked down in Indianapolis for another two seasons, Adetomiwa Adebawore could help the Colts become a playoff team in 2027 and beyond.
Colts Release Daniel Jones
After losing to the Houston Texans on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with quarterback Daniel Jones.
According to PFF, the QB is the Pro Football Focus player at his respective position, with an overall grade of 41.7.
Now, after 24 games with the franchise, the Colts will have to find their next solution at quarterback.
Jones led the league in interceptions (13), while throwing for six touchdowns and 1,874 passing yards.
With Daniel Jones departure and the dismissal of former general manager Chris Ballard, all eyes are on head coach Shane Steichen and his future.
NFL Punishes Colts $35 Million Defender for Actions In Week 10