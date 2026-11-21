Daniel Jones could have a new NFL team as soon as Monday. The Indianapolis Colts waived the veteran quarterback on Friday, one day after they pulled him in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson will start the Colts’ next game against the New York Giants. For Jones, the next step depends on whether another team is willing to pick up the contract he signed in March.

Jones started all 11 games for Indianapolis this season. He threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions before the Colts decided to move on. His release gives teams a chance to add an experienced quarterback before Thanksgiving. How they go about it could make a big difference in what they pay.

What Happens if an NFL Team Claims Daniel Jones?

Jones is on waivers until Monday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. ET. A team that claims him would inherit his existing contract. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, that means taking on just over $2 million for the rest of this season.

The contract also carries $38 million in non-guaranteed money for 2027 and a $6.5 million injury-only guarantee. The $38 million wouldn’t become guaranteed simply because a team claims him. Still, a waiver claim would mean accepting those terms as part of the deal.

There is a reason a team might claim Jones anyway. If it needs a quarterback now, putting in a claim gives it a chance to secure him before he can choose among interested teams. If multiple clubs submit claims, waiver priority determines who gets him. Jones would have no say in that decision.

For a team that views Jones as a backup or short-term option, waiting makes more sense. It could try to sign him at a price that reflects the role it has in mind. That makes a new contract the likelier route.

When Can the QB Sign if He Clears Waivers?

If every team passes on Jones, he becomes a free agent after Monday’s deadline. He can negotiate and sign a new deal at that point. Any team that pursues him in free agency can set its own terms for this season and decide whether it wants to offer anything beyond it.

Jones would also get to weigh his options. A team with an immediate opening could offer him a chance to play again this season.

Another might want him as insurance behind an established starter. Waiting for waivers to clear gives Jones the opportunity to choose which situation works best for him.

Monday at 4 p.m. ET is the first time the picture will become clearer. If a team claims Jones, he’ll have a destination when the league processes the claim. If he clears, he could sign as soon as Monday evening, but there’s no deadline for him to pick a team.

The waiver deadline could tell us where Jones is headed. It could also mark the point when he gets to decide for himself.