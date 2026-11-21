The Indianapolis Colts gave themselves a chance to get something back for Daniel Jones before the trade deadline from the Baltimore Ravens. They kept him as their starter, then released him shortly after the deadline passed. That sequence raised an obvious question about what another team might have been willing to give up. It turns out one had a deal on the table while the Colts still had time to change course.

Jones was still the quarterback Shane Steichen believed gave Indianapolis its best chance to win. Trading him would have forced the Colts to turn to someone else with nearly half the season left. The team that called, meanwhile, had a much more immediate decision to make.

Ravens Offered Colts a Pick Swap for Daniel Jones

Tom Pelissero reported in The Sweep that Baltimore made a run at Jones after losing two quarterbacks on the same day. The Ravens were willing to move a draft pick, though the return for Indianapolis came with a condition.

“The Colts had one real opportunity to trade Jones: After Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley both went down with long-term injuries November 1, the Ravens offered a mid-round pick swap that would’ve returned a pick to Indianapolis if Baltimore made the playoffs. That wasn’t enough for the Colts to seriously consider a dramatic change of plans eight days before the deadline. Baltimore needed to move quickly, and acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals instead.”

A mid-round pick swap was a decent offer for a quarterback the Colts wound up releasing. Still, Indianapolis would have needed Baltimore to make the playoffs for the pick to come back. That was far from certain for a team dealing with long-term injuries to both Jackson and Huntley.

The timing gave the Colts eight days to think about what they wanted to do at the deadline. The Ravens had two injured quarterbacks and a game to prepare for. Once Baltimore landed Brissett, Indianapolis could no longer count on that offer being there if it changed its mind.

Colts’ Daniel Jones Release Changes How the Offer Now Looks

The Colts could justify keeping Jones if they expected him to start for the rest of the season. A conditional pick swap was a modest return for giving up the quarterback they still wanted on the field. Steichen had also backed Jones publicly, even as the offense struggled.

That calculation looks different after the release. Indianapolis moved on from Jones anyway and got nothing back. Had it accepted the Ravens’ offer, it would have at least had a chance to improve its draft position. The Colts also could have turned to their younger quarterbacks earlier in a season that had already slipped away.

Pelissero’s reporting puts a price on the opportunity Indianapolis passed up. The Colts had a chance at a mid-round pick swap and valued keeping Jones more at the time. They reversed course soon enough after the deadline to make it fair to ask how much they gained by keeping him through it. By then, Baltimore had already found its quarterback.