Mark Cuban spent enough nights behind the Dallas Mavericks’ bench to know how much attention an owner can draw just by choosing where to sit. He also had a reason for wanting to be that close to the team. When the conversation turned to Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Cuban went back to his own experience in Dallas to explain why he understands her current approach.

Irsay-Gordon’s presence on the sideline makes her one of the more visible owners on an NFL game days. Where she watches the game has become a talking point of its own.

Cuban weighed in on X and offered some insight into why an owner might want to spend more time around the people running the team.

Mark Cuban Explains Why He Sat Behind the Mavericks’ Bench

Cuban saw his seat behind the bench the same way he saw a seat in a meeting at one of his businesses. In either case, he got a chance to learn how people worked together. Over time, that familiarity also made it easier for people to approach him.

“I sat behind the bench for the same reason I sat in on sales and tech meetings. So I could learn,” Cuban wrote. “Watching how people interacted. How they responded to the good and bad and each other. Developing closer relationships. Making them comfortable around me so they didn’t think I was a suit in an office and they could talk to me.”

That last part stood out. Cuban wanted people to feel comfortable starting a conversation with him on their own. An owner can ask for an update any time. But, it takes a different kind of relationship for someone to bring up a concern the owner never thought to ask about.

Cuban got to see how those same people handled a difficult night. Some of those interactions might never come up in a meeting the next morning. He wanted to see them for himself, and sitting behind the bench gave him that opportunity over and over.

Mavericks’ Minority Owner Gives Colts Owner Irsay-Gordon Credit

Cuban brought the conversation back to Irsay-Gordon and made clear where he stood. Above all, he gave her credit for staying close to the team. This is even as people have weighed in on how she has been going about it.

“Good for her for being an owner that cares enough to not care what other people think,” Cuban added.

The Colts have given Irsay-Gordon plenty to sort through lately. They held onto Daniel Jones at the trade deadline and released him shortly afterward. That sequence raised fair questions about how Indianapolis handled its quarterback situation and what the team plans to do next.

Those are the kinds of decisions that will shape how Colts fans judge Irsay-Gordon. She’ll have to lean on people in the building who can tell her where things went wrong and what it will take to fully fix them.

Cuban’s point was that those conversations come a little easier when the people involved already know they can speak openly.