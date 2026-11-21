The New England Patriots have a quarterback situation to sort out at a time when an experienced starter has suddenly become available. The Indianapolis Colts held onto Daniel Jones through the trade deadline, only to release him shortly after it passed. With Drake Maye possibly done for the season, the timing gives New England something to think about.

The Patriots have to consider how much they want to invest in a quarterback who would arrive well into the season. If they want Jones badly enough to put in a waiver claim, there’s a problem they’d have to solve first.

Patriots Face a Cap Problem With Daniel Jones

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones broke down what a team would need to take on the quarterback’s contract. The financial hurdle comes from money due this season and a bonus in his deal for next year.

“A team must have at least $6.35 million in cap space to fit Jones under their salary cap. That’s the $2 million in remaining 2026 salary owed plus his $4 million roster bonus for next year that must be accounted for this year,” Jones wrote. “Per OverTheCap.com, 11 teams don’t have that much space remaining.”

New England is among those teams. The Patriots would need to free up roughly $1.35 million based on the figures in the report. Another team with a familiar face in its quarterback room would have to make a similar decision.

“Cap room can be created. But the Patriots, with roughly $5 million in cap, would need to create space to fit Jones if they wished to claim him with Drake Maye possibly done for the season,” Jones mentioned. “The Vikings, who just traded for Kirk Cousins, would also need to move things around.”

Maye’s outlook could determine how aggressively the Patriots approach this. If the team expects him back, it might feel comfortable getting through a few games with the quarterbacks it already has. If his season is over, New England has to think about who gives it the best chance to win the rest of the way.

New England Could Get Another Shot at Daniel Jones

There’s another way for New England to pursue Jones. If he clears waivers, he can sign with any team as a free agent. That would give the Patriots a chance to negotiate a new contract with him.

Waiting would leave the decision in other teams’ hands. A club with enough room could claim Jones before New England ever gets a chance to talk contract terms. Even if he clears waivers, Jones would be free to listen to every team that calls.

The Patriots could have something to offer if Maye misses the rest of the season. Jones would have a chance to start games again after losing his job in Indianapolis. That could carry some weight if another interested club only sees him as a backup.

The Colts’ decision to keep Jones at the deadline left teams without a chance to acquire him until Indianapolis let him go. Now the Patriots have two ways to pursue him, and each comes with a different cost.

They can make room to put in a claim and take on his existing deal if they’re awarded it. Or they can wait for a chance to sign him and risk losing him to a team willing to move first.