The Indianapolis Colts continue to face a stream of criticism this season, particularly after hanging onto Daniel Jones, only to release him shortly after.

Now, the quarterback is caught up in a large influx of rumors about his next destination.

Amid the chaos, an NFL insider pointed out pieces of the situation that he feels are getting “overlooked.”

Colts Face Sobering Message From ESPN’s Stephen Holder

Stephen Holder of ESPN took to X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 21 to weigh in on the Jones conversation:

“Yes, the Colts could perhaps have trade Daniel Jones for a minimal return before the trade deadline, but some key things are getting overlooked here. “1) They have played 2 whole games since the trade deadline, probably his two worst of the season.

2) Should they have made a QB change earlier? Obviously. But ownership was allowing Shane Steichen to stick w his QB. I’m personally not a fan of owners dictating who plays but maybe that’s just me.

3) Minnesota clearly seemed focused on Cousins. Baltimore offered *something* but not much.

4) Jones was still under contract for 2027 and there is possibly a scenario in which he plays better a year removed from his injury. Obviously that’s a huge projection and could be completely wrong. But just giving you a fuller perspective.”

As announced following Jones’ release, Anthony Richardson Sr. is stepping up as starting quarterback.

Of course, a change was simply long overdue — that’s no longer an argument — but all the Colts can do now is move forward. Perhaps Richardson will have what they’re looking for.

Where the Colts Stand After the Latest Developments

At 3-8 overall, Indianapolis is only falling further down in the AFC South.

They still sit atop the Tennessee Titans (1-8), but the Houston Texans (4-6) have since edged them out, while the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) lead the division.

The Colts are coming off a painful 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday, which ultimately prompted the necessary release of Jones.

Indianapolis is off this weekend and will pick back up on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET to take on the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This game will be telling — how valuable will Richardson be to the Colts in the absence of Jones?