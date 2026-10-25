Aaron Jones Injury Update Knocks Out RB For Vikings Vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were in what felt a lot like a must-win game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Colts got a boost, and the Vikes took a hit, when Aaron Jones got upended at the end of a long carry and left the game with an injury.

The Vikings finally had a healthy backfield on Sunday with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones. Both have been injured at times this season. They were out there in Week 7, but apparently that was short-lived.

Jones left the game and didn’t seem likely to return.

Aaron Jones Injury Update

Jones took a big hit and kind of flipped over, but it was hard to initially tell exactly what happened.

Man. Vikings RB Aaron Jones was taken out on a speed option run, and now the trainers are taking him into the medical tent. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 25, 2026

It was clear it wasn’t good, though, when Jones needed the help of multiple trainers on the sideline. He tried to stand up but had to quickly take a seat again.

The way Jones was moving almost made it look like a back injury, but it could’ve been some kind of leg ailment, too.

The Vikings eventually announced that Jones has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Colts Impact

Any absence for the Vikings increases the Colts’ chances of winning an important game.

The problem for Indy is that they weren’t executing elsewhere. The Colts blocked a field goal after the Jones injury, keeping them down just three points.

But then Spencer Shrader missed a 46-yard field goal at the other end when he could’ve tied the game.

Shrader was 18-for-18 on field goals entering the game, but two misses kept the Colts trailing late in Sunday’s game.

It turns out that at least for Sunday, Jones’ injury may not matter. But if the Colts don’t win, it’ll be even worse news for Indy than just an RB injury will be for the Vikings.