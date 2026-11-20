Sometimes, a trade has the potential to solve everyone’s problems.

In this case, the Indianapolis Colts are going to have to decide what to do with Shane Steichen, and the New York Jets have a treasure chest full of first-round picks but not a head coach they feel confident in.

What if they give one another a call and make a deal?

It’s a wild thought, but it’s one that The Athletic’s Robert Mays suggested on his podcast after the Colts lost on Thursday Night Football to the Houston Texans.

Shane Steichen Trade Pitch

Mays suggested that the Jets should trade the 2027 first-round pick belonging to the Dallas Cowboys to the Colts for Steichen.

That’s right, a head coach trade.

For the Colts, it would get them an asset in return for parting with Steichen, a well-respected offensive mind who hasn’t been able to get Indy to the playoffs in four seasons at the helm.

It would also remove the anxiety about what to do with Steichen at the end of this season after already firing general manager Chris Ballard in the middle of the season.

For the Jets, it would get them a replacement for Aaron Glenn, providing Steichen a change of scenery to potentially make good things happen with a fresh start.

New York has three first-round picks: its own, Indy’s and the one pitched here that belongs to the Cowboys.

Trading one if they believe they could find their head coach answer would be a bold but reasonable move — if the Jets really like Steichen that much.

You Can Trade Head Coaches?

Yep, head coach trades are totally allowed.

Recent ones include Sean Payton, Bruce Arians, Herm Edwards and Jon Gruden.

Coming up with a proper valuation isn’t necessarily easy, and it takes two to tango, so they don’t happen very often. What are the odds one team is done with a coach but another really wants him?

It happens, though, and the idea that the Colts could trade Steichen is fascinating, even if it’s probably improbable.