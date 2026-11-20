The Indianapolis Colts seem to have uncovered a seventh-round NFL Draft gem in the form of Seth McGowan.

It’s just coming at an odd expense to superstar RB Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts won in Week 10 over the Miami Dolphins with an unexpected workload split. Taylor got 12 carries, and McGowan got 12 carries.

If anyone would’ve predicted that before the season, they would’ve been looked at like they were crazy.

But it’s the reality for the Colts now, and it’s true even after Taylor stayed in town past the trade deadline.

Indianapolis clearly likes McGowan, and that will take center stage on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

There have been reports that Taylor will get more of the work on Thursday night, but McGowan should play, too — and for fans who don’t always watch the Colts, that will bring about an obvious question.

Why is Seth McGowan Playing Over Jonathan Taylor?

The Colts are doing what they can to keep Taylor fresh while also giving McGowan work that he continues to earn by playing well when given an opportunity.

Earlier this week, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke more about this workload split.

Steichen was asked this week about why McGowan is playing as much as Taylor, and if it was a plan.

“It’s kind of organically taken place,” Steichen told reporters, via Fox 59.

It really has felt that way. The Colts have given McGowan chances, and he’s seized the opportunities, so they’ve kept giving him more.

“Seeing his skillset in camp, (we) felt good about that,” Steichen said.

McGowan wasn’t even necessarily the favorite to be the backup this season. The Colts still had 2025 fifth-rounder D.J. Giddens. But the 2026 seventh-rounder won out.

“When we watched his tape at Kentucky, you saw it on tape,” Steichen said this week. “And then to get him here in OTAs and just saw the speed and the burst was awesome. He doesn’t take a day for granted.”

McGowan spoke to reporters this week as well, and he shared that from the outset, it’s been awesome for him to work with Taylor.

“Yeah, that’s the biggest blessing I could have asked for,’’ McGowan said. “I always knew that it was a phenomenal situation when I got drafted here. JT has become like a big brother to me. He’s obviously one of the greatest of all time, but at the same time, such a humble guy. I couldn’t have asked for a better vet and a friend in the room.’’

One Warning

ESPN’s Dan Graziano did write earlier this week that he expects Taylor’s workload to be bigger on Thursday night.

“Don’t be afraid of starting Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night against the Texans,” Graziano wrote in a fantasy football tone. “There was an alarming workload split between him and Seth McGowan in Sunday’s game against Miami, the first game since a very fraught trade deadline passed with Taylor still in Indianapolis. With a Thursday game in Week 11, the Colts thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to lighten Taylor’s Week 10 workload, especially with how well McGowan has played when called upon. It could still be a little more of a split than we’re used to seeing with Taylor, but with a division opponent on tap this week — and moving forward — I’d expect Indy to lean on the star RB for whom it turned down offers at the deadline.”

Still, McGowan will definitely play some, and he’ll probably continue to play well.